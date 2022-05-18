Ronaldo completes five months of work at Cruzeiro with cost reduction and Serie B leadership | cruise

With the promise of investment of up to R$ 400 million over the next few years, with details of the agreement being revealed before the final acquisition (now in April), Ronaldo Fenômeno has been having a management considered down to earth, with the objective of tidying up the house of the Cruzeiro, which was quite untidy.

In football, the salary sheet drastically decreased (today around R$ 2 million), overturning an initial forecast, by the association’s management, of a payroll of around R$ 5 million for the Brazilian Series B. The order is to cut costs for the club to return, in the future, to being sustainable.

With that, he went back on the renewal with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, did not materialize the contract renewal with the idol Fábio and also retreated in signings, previously announced. He brought in Paulo Pezzolano, little known in Brazilian football, but who has managed to maintain a work rate of more than 70% and, today, leader of the Brazilian Series B.

In the sports field, it has been renegotiating the costs to work at Mineirão. The club’s idea is to make a definitive contract with the management of the stadium, but with values ​​that fit within the reality of Raposa, which, today, works with an annual budget of approximately R$ 35 million.

Ronaldo, however, still faces problems from Cruzeiro’s past. He had to pay a series of debts from the club, in actions in FIFA, which made it impossible, on two occasions, to register athletes this season. With a high tax debt, the Phenomenon also made new demands amid the transition.

It obtained approval in the deliberative council of the same and, now, assumed the commitment to honor the tax agreements of the club in exchange for the possession of the Raposa training centers.

With the definitive acquisition, Ronaldo consolidated the executive board of SAF do Cruzeiro, bringing in names of his trust. Now, Ronaldo’s goal is to put Cruzeiro back in the Brazilian Serie A and leverage fundraising.

The bet, at the moment, has been with the members program, today with more than 52 thousand adherents, according to Raposa. The revenue has been of great value to Cruzeiro, which, today, has a good part of its revenue already advanced. Even if it returns to Serie A, it will still have part of the television quota already committed.

