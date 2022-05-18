Roots of Dread DLC is detailed

Behavior Interactive has detailed the upcoming Dead by Daylight expansion. Titled Roots of Dreads, the DLC will add killer The Dredge and survivor Haddie Kaur — already mentioned in the game’s files — starting June 7 on all platforms.

According to Mitch Findlay, c.Behavior Interactive’s pywriter The Dredge, a shapeless mass of twisted limbs writhing in the shadows, will have the ability to turn the map into total darkness. During the night, the creature will significantly limit visibility and add a new element of terror, combining with various obstacles present in the Gardens of Joy setting to make life difficult for survivors.

In addition, the monster will be able to instantly transport itself to any locker during matches and will be able to catch participants off guard, especially those who use and abuse hiding places. To contain the threat, players will be able to lock their closet doors, but if they take this measure to excess, The Dredge will destroy all locks.

Finally, the killer’s ultimate ability generates a power known as Remnant. This Quirk consists of a portal designed to confuse the participants of the hunt, as it opens up another gap for the creature to teleport without necessarily sending it to one of the lockers.

See below the official images of The Dredge and Kaur, from Roots of Dreads:

Dead by Daylight Crossover with Resident Evil and Attack on Titan

In 2022, Dead by Daylight will have crossovers with other successful video game and television franchises. Today, an all-new trailer for Chapter Project W, Resident Evil-inspired add-on content, was released that showcased a character on the run as she is hunted down and captured by a tentacle in the shadows. Watch the clip below:

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil™: PROJECT W. New Chapter coming 2022. pic.twitter.com/P90M2zkqHb — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 17, 2022

Alongside Project W, the Armored Titan skin, an iconic character from the Attack on Titan anime, will be available on all platforms. Both novelties, scheduled to be added to the game’s digital store, remain without further details revealed and should have news in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the new Dead by Daylight content? What are your expectations for the 2020 multiplayer roadmap? Leave your impression in the comments.