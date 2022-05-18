RS issues Warnings for all regions for “accelerated increase” in Covid-19 cases

After nine weeks without issuing Warnings or Alerts in the 3As Monitoring System, responsible for managing the pandemic in RS, the state government issued, this Wednesday, Warnings for all 21 Covid regions of the State. The issuance of Notices may occur at any time, without the need for deliberation by the Crisis Office.

The decision by the Health Working Group (WG) was due to the accelerated increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state, which practically doubled in the last ten days. Between May 7 and 17, the cumulative incidence rose from 113.7 per 100,000 inhabitants to 223.2.

Unlike in recent weeks, the increase in contamination was reflected in the number of patients admitted to clinical beds. Among suspects and confirmed cases, the government pointed to a growth of 47% in just nine days – 339 cases on May 9 to 521 on May 18.

Government expects increase in ICU admissions in coming days

The number of patients admitted to ICUs for Covid-19 remains stable. However, GT Saúde expects an increase in ICU admissions in the coming days, suggesting the evaluation by regional committees of the use of masks in closed places. As the State also registers a high number of cases of other diseases, including dengue, the increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19 causes concern to GT Saúde.





To avoid the increase in contagion, the state government reinforces the importance of the population seeking the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. About 79.7% of the population residing in Rio Grande do Sul has the primary vaccination schedule (two doses) complete, but only 50.4% took the booster dose, completing the vaccination schedule.