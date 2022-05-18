RTP broadcasts super specials from Rally de Portugal 2022

The 55th edition of the Portugal Rally starts this Thursday, May 19. THE RTP will broadcast the various stages of the race, which lasts until Sunday (22), on the station’s various channels, also operating on digital and radio.

The issuance of the tests is divided between the RTP1 and the RTP2. The narration of the test will be ensured by the journalist Paulo Solipa and with comments from Antonio Catarinowhich will follow all live broadcasts.

Know when and where to watch the competitions of the sport:

Thursday, May 19

SS1 Coimbra – super special – 7pm to 8pm – RTP1

Friday, May 20

SS9 slate – super special – 7pm to 8pm – RTP2

Saturday, May 21

SS10 scallop 1 – 7:30 am to 8:30 am – RTP1

– 7:30 am to 8:30 am – SS10 Scallop of Minho 2 – 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – RTP1

– 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – SS16 Porto/Foz – super special – 7pm to 8pm – RTP1

Sunday, May 22

SS19 Bullfinch 1 – 8:35 am to 9:30 am – RTP1

– 8:35 am to 9:30 am – SS22 Bullfinch 2 – Powerstage – 12h10-13h30 – RTP1

Public radio will also follow the event in detail. THE antenna 1 will have live broadcast of the tests, with comments and analysis. The issue will also be present on the digital platforms of RTPwith video, in Antenna 1 Radio Rally.

In a statement, the RTP highlights that, in co-production with the WRC-TVwill produce the signal broadcast to the entire world of the super specials in Lousada (SS9 Lousada) and Porto/Foz (SS16).