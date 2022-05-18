RTP broadcasts super specials from Rally de Portugal 2022
The 55th edition of the Portugal Rally starts this Thursday, May 19. THE RTP will broadcast the various stages of the race, which lasts until Sunday (22), on the station’s various channels, also operating on digital and radio.
The issuance of the tests is divided between the RTP1 and the RTP2. The narration of the test will be ensured by the journalist Paulo Solipa and with comments from Antonio Catarinowhich will follow all live broadcasts.
Know when and where to watch the competitions of the sport:
Thursday, May 19
- SS1 Coimbra – super special – 7pm to 8pm – RTP1
Friday, May 20
- SS9 slate – super special – 7pm to 8pm – RTP2
Saturday, May 21
- SS10 scallop 1 – 7:30 am to 8:30 am – RTP1
- SS10 Scallop of Minho 2 – 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – RTP1
- SS16 Porto/Foz – super special – 7pm to 8pm – RTP1
Sunday, May 22
- SS19 Bullfinch 1 – 8:35 am to 9:30 am – RTP1
- SS22 Bullfinch 2 – Powerstage – 12h10-13h30 – RTP1
See too
Public radio will also follow the event in detail. THE antenna 1 will have live broadcast of the tests, with comments and analysis. The issue will also be present on the digital platforms of RTPwith video, in Antenna 1 Radio Rally.
In a statement, the RTP highlights that, in co-production with the WRC-TVwill produce the signal broadcast to the entire world of the super specials in Lousada (SS9 Lousada) and Porto/Foz (SS16).
The 55th edition of the Rally de Portugal has a total course of 1,535.35 kilometers, of which 343.3 are timed, in a total of 22 stages. This year’s edition of the competition has a record squad, with 100 teams registered, which include three world champions: Sébastien Ogier (title champion), Sébastien Loeb and Ott Tanäk (winner in 2019). Former winners of the competition will also be in Portugal, to mark the 50th anniversary of the world championship (WRC).