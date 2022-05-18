Ruble and Brazilian Real are the most valued currencies in 2022

Brazilian and Russian currencies rose more than 10% against the dollar; the survey is from Austin Rating

The ruble and the real are the relevant currencies on the international scene that appreciated the most against the dollar in 2022. Both currencies rose by more than 10% compared to the US exchange rate. The Austin Rating survey was based on the closing values ​​on Monday (May 16, 2022).

The real rose 10.1% against the dollar this year. In this Tuesday’s partial (May 17, 2022), the high reaches 11.1% in 2022, since the US currency had fallen by 1.86%, at R$ 4.96, at 12:50 pm.

The ruble – the currency of Russia – rose 11.3% until Monday (May 16). There are two currencies above the currencies of Brazil and Russia: Kwanza (Angola), up 34.3%, and Afghani (Afghanistan0), up 18.1%.

Austin’s survey showed that there are 21 currencies that are gaining against the dollar. Another 14 are stable (0%). The remaining 85 were down compared to the US exchange rate. The study is done with 120 coins.

The ones that lost the most value were: Turkish Lira, from Turkey (-16.3%), Cedi, from Ghana (-20.6%), Belarus Rubles (-25.7%) and Sri Lankan Rupee (-45 %).

The appreciation of the real against the dollar is explained by several reasons. One of them is the rise in the basic rate, the Selic, which attracts foreign investment for fixed income investments, considered conservative. Interest reached 12.75% a year in May, the highest level in 5 years.

The war between Russia and Ukraine also contributed to the appreciation of the real. the price of commodities rose in the international market. Brazil is an exporter of these products, such as oil. Selling at higher prices attracts more foreign capital to the country.