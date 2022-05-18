Russia accuses Ukraine of unwillingness to negotiate peace

The Russian government today accused Ukraine of “total lack of will” to negotiate an end to the conflict, which began with the invasion of Ukrainian territory on February 24.

“Negotiations are not progressing and we see a complete lack of will on the part of Ukrainian negotiators to continue the process,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Yesterday, Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not holding talks “in any form” and that Kiev had “virtually withdrawn from the negotiation process”.

Last week, Peskov reported that a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is “impossible” to take place at the moment. The statement came shortly after the Ukrainian president said in an interview with the talk show “Porta a Porta” that he was ready to negotiate.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian presidency said that the dialogue was interrupted because of Moscow. “The negotiation process is on hold,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky.

“Russia does not understand that war no longer takes place according to its rules, its timetable or its plans,” he added.

Delegations from both sides met several times, but without achieving concrete results. The last meeting between the leaders of the negotiating teams took place on April 22, according to Russian agencies.

War completes 84 days

According to today’s report from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, “Russian invaders continue to launch missile attacks against military and civilian targets” across the country.

Today, the Russian Defense Ministry said an additional 694 Ukrainian fighters who were in the Azovstal complex in Mariupol had surrendered. “In total, since May 16, 959 militants have surrendered, including 80 wounded.” Azovstal was the last point of resistance to the Russian invasion in the port city, which is in southeastern Ukraine. Russian Defense also indicated that it had carried out more attacks in areas of eastern Ukraine.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that “Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation”. “The war is entering a protracted phase.”

NATO: Sweden and Finland submit candidacies

Sweden and Finland today submitted their candidatures to join NATO. Secretary General of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said “this is a good day at a critical time for our security.”

For him, the candidacies “are a historic step”, and the presence of the two countries in NATO can increase “our shared security”. Stoltenberg also advocated expanding the military alliance. “All allies agree on the importance of NATO expansion.”

Russia has been critical over the past few months about the implications that the two countries’ entry into the military alliance would bring to the region. Finland and Russia share a border of about 1,300 kilometers.

The accession process is expected to take only a few weeks, but diplomats said that ratification of the entry of new members could take up to a year, as the parliaments of all 30 countries that make up the alliance must approve the candidacies.

*With information from AFP, ANSA and Reuters