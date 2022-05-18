Russia announces expulsion of Spanish, French and Italian diplomats – News

Russia announced on Wednesday (18) the expulsion of 27 Spanish, 34 French and 24 Italian diplomats, in response to similar measures taken by European countries since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Paris “strongly condemned” the measure adopted by Moscow, considering that the decision is not based on “any legitimate grounds”.

In April, France expelled dozens of Russian agents on suspicion of being spies. The decision to order the departure of French representatives would be a response to that.





The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement taking its position: “The work of the diplomats and staff of our embassy in Russia is fully within the scope of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic and consular relations.” The text also highlights that the decision of the Russian authorities “is not based on any legitimate foundation”.

Italy, for its part, described the expulsion of its officials as a “hostile act”, but the head of the Italian government, Mario Draghi, stressed that “breaking diplomatic relations” should be avoided.

“Diplomatic channels must not be broken, because if we get peace, we will get it through these diplomatic channels,” Draghi told a news conference in Rome.





The Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24, has sparked a wave of international condemnation and a flurry of sanctions, accompanied by the expulsion of hundreds of Russian diplomats by Western countries.



