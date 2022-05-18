Russia faces setbacks on the Ukrainian front and on the international stage

ASSOCIATED PRESS – A Europe moved this Monday, 16th, in the direction of a hardening in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukrainewith the Sweden joining the Finland seeking to join the nato and authorities of European Union working to rescue proposed Russian oil sanctions.

Read too McDonald’s to leave Russia and sell business in the country because of the war in Ukraine

On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops resisted attempts at Russian advances and even pushed them back in certain regions. In recent days, Moscow forces withdrew from around the city of Kharkivin northeastern Ukraine, after bombing it for weeks.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

In Mariupol, however, 260 Ukrainian soldiers who were trapped under the rubble of the Azovstal steelworks were evacuated following an agreement with the Russian Defense Ministry.. Among them, 53 are injured. Some of them were transported to the city of Olenivka down a humanitarian corridor, while the wounded went to Novoazovsk. Both cities are under Russian control.

Ukraine says it is negotiating a prisoner-of-war swap to free the soldiers from Russian control. Azovstal is the last bastion of resistance in the city of Mariupol.

Oleksi Poliakov, right, and Roman Voitko, left, look at the wreckage of a destroyed Russian helicopter on the battlefield in the Kharkiv region. Image was taken this Monday, 16 Photograph: Bernat Armangue / AP

As fighting rages across eastern Ukraine, the international response to the Russian attack continues to gain traction. Sweden has announced that it will apply for NATO membership, following a similar decision by neighboring Finland.. This would represent a historic turning point on the European continent: both countries have adopted positions of non-alignment for generations.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinwho described the invasion as an effort to stop the expansion of NATO, but who now realizes that his strategy is backfiring, warned that a military build-up in the territories of these countries “will certainly motivate a reaction in response”.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenbergsaid that the accession processes of Finland and Sweden will be very fast, despite the fact that Turkey, which is a member of the alliance, have expressed reservations about the maneuver.

The Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, said the 30-member military alliance is the best defense for his country in the face of Russia’s behavior. “Unfortunately, we have no reason to believe that the trend (of Russian stocks) will reverse in the near future,” she said.

Europe is also working to stifle the Kremlin’s war funding by slashing its energy imports from Russia by billions of dollars.

But the EU’s proposed embargo on Russian oil imports faces opposition from a small group of countries led by Hungarywhich is one of several landlocked countries that are highly dependent on these imports, along with Czech Republic and Slovakia. Bulgaria also has reservations.

“We will do our best to unblock the situation,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. “I cannot guarantee that this will happen, because the positions are quite strong.”

Russia has faced a number of setbacks in the war, most evident in its failure to take Kiev, the capital, in the early stages of the invasion. Since then, most fighting has taken place in the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial region in the east of the country, but that effort has also proven to be grueling work.

Both sides have been fighting village by village. Ukrainian forces have overcome the Russians, but they also suffer defeats.

“The chances, I think, of rapid Russian success are gone,” said Chris Tuck, a land war expert at King’s College London. “Russia’s capacity for offensive operations will bleed. (…) I just don’t think we should see any major Russian breakthroughs.”

The number of deaths, already in the many thousands, continues to rise.

In the Luhansk region of the Donbas, night attacks hit a hospital in Severodonetsk, leaving two dead and nine wounded, including a child, the regional military command said. Night attacks also hit other cities. Regional military governor Serhi Haidai said Ukrainian special forces blew up Russian-controlled railway bridges to try to slow enemy advances.

Along another stretch of the border with Russia, border guards said they had blocked an attempt by the Russians early on Monday to send sabotage and reconnaissance troops to Ukraine’s northern Sumi region. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO