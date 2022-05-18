Russia says 959 Ukrainian Azovstal fighters surrendered since Monday

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday (18) that 959 Ukrainian soldiers who were entrenched at the Azovstal steelworks, in the port city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, had surrendered since last Monday (16).

“In the last 24 hours, 694 fighters, including 29 wounded, have been taken prisoner. As of May 16, 959 fighters, including 80 wounded, have surrendered,” a statement said.





According to the note, 51 of them were hospitalized in Novoazovsk, a town under the control of the Russians and their separatist allies in the Donetsk region (east).

The ministry did not reveal the fate of the prisoners. Russian authorities have stated on several occasions that some of them are not considered soldiers, but neo-Nazi fighters.





Ukrainian authorities want to organize a prisoner of war exchange. The military was entrenched in the labyrinth of underground galleries at the massive Azovstal steelworks, which has become an international symbol of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian offensive on February 24.

The strategic city of Mariupol, where the industrial complex is located, was largely destroyed by the fighting and Russian siege.









See photos of the surrender of the last Ukrainian soldiers who resisted in Mariupol







