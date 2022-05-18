NewsWorld

Russian colonel says on state television Russia is isolated and will get worse after war | Ukraine and Russia

A retired high-ranking Russian military officer contradicted the official Russian government narrative and said on a state-run channel that the situation in the now isolated country would get much worse with the war in Ukraine.

During an interview with state-run Rossiya-1 broadcast on Monday night, retired colonel Mikhail Khodaryonok said Russians should not “swallow reassuring information” and that Russia is in “geopolitical solitude”.

“The situation, frankly speaking, will get worse for us,” declared the colonel, while participating in the “60 Minutes” program, hosted by Olga Skabeyeva, one of the most well-known pro-Kremlin journalists in the country.

In the interview, the military said that Russia is facing mass opposition led by the United States, and that the country is “almost totally isolated”.

“The main point for Russia is to have a sense of political-military realism: if you go beyond that, then reality will hit you very hard,” he added. “The main difference from our political-military position is that we are in total geopolitical solitude and, although we don’t admit it, practically the whole world is against us, and we need to get out of this situation.”

The Russian press, mainly the state-run press, has maintained a bland speech about the country’s attacks on Ukraine and reproduced the Kremlin’s speech, which refers to the war as a “special military operation”.

