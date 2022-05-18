Russian finance minister says country will pay foreign debt in rubles if other options are blocked

“We will and will be able to pay foreigners in rubles as a last resort option,” said Anton Siluanov edit

support the 247

ICL

247, with Reuters – Russia will pay its foreign debt obligations in rubles if the United States blocks other options, and the country will not default, its finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

Washington is considering blocking Russia’s ability to pay its US bondholders, allowing a key exemption to expire on May 25.

“We are not going to default, we have money — unless Western countries make it impossible for us to pay our debts,” Siluanov told a forum. “We can and will pay foreigners in rubles as a last resort option if the western (financial) infrastructure is closed to us.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Western sanctions on Russia prohibit transactions with Russia’s Ministry of Finance, its central bank or its treasury.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

But a US exemption, issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on March 2, made an exception for the purposes of “receiving interest, dividends, or maturity payments related to debt or equity.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This allowed Moscow to continue paying investors and avoid defaulting on its government debt, and allowed US investors to continue to receive coupon payments.

After the exemption expires on May 25, Russia will still have nearly $2 billion in external sovereign bond payments to be made before the end of the year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING