Russian soldier tried in Ukraine for war crime pleads guilty | World

The first Russian soldier on trial for a war crime in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion pleaded guilty on Wednesday, acknowledging all charges against him.
Asked if he “unqualifiedly” admitted to the entire act, including the war crime and premeditated murder charges, 21-year-old Petty Officer Vadim Shishimarin said “yes”.
The court hearing the case has not yet determined the final sentence. If convicted, the Russian military could face life imprisonment. He is charged with war crimes and premeditated murder.
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, being taken away by Ukrainian police — Photo: Viacheslav Ratynsky/REUTERS
On the other hand, the trial of the combatant was postponed until this Thursday because many members of the media were crowding the court in Kiev.
He is accused of killing a 62-year-old unarmed civilian in Ukraine’s Sumy region, according to the country’s attorney general’s office.
Also according to the indictment, the soldier and three other Russian soldiers who accompanied him stole the vehicle they were in from another civilian to flee from Ukrainian troops. On the way, they passed the victim, who was riding a bicycle and talking on the phone.
Shishimarin was later captured by Ukrainian troops.
The case is the first of at least 10,000 suspected war crimes that Ukraine said it has identified since Russia’s attacks on the country began.
The victim’s family was also in court and was supposed to testify.
Russian soldier accused of war crime arrives for trial in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 13, 2022.
Russia said it did not yet have details about Shishimarin’s case in Ukraine and considered the allegations “unacceptable”, “outrageous” and “staged”, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council approved the opening of an investigation into suspected violations committed by Russian troops in Ukraine. On the same day, Russian soldiers were caught on camera shooting in the backs of Ukrainian civilians walking on the street and died.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet during a meeting of the organization – Photo: Denis Balibouse/REUTERS
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said there were numerous examples of suspected cases of war crimes and that so far UN envoys had found around 1,000 bodies outside Kiev.
“We have opened more than 11,000 war crimes investigations and arrested 40 suspects,” she said. “With this first trial, we send a clear signal that no executioner, no one who ordered or helped to commit crimes in Ukraine will escape justice,” said Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova, underlining the importance of the case for her country.