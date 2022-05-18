Salvadoran woman can be sentenced to 30 years in prison for abortion | World

An emergency in her pregnancy took Esme to the hospital. She lost her baby and is now trying to avoid a final sentence of 30 years in prison in El Salvador, where abortion is banned and penalized in all its extremes.

It all started in 2019. After leaving the hospital, Esme – this 28-year-old’s pseudonym to protect her identity – was placed in pre-trial detention for two years, the maximum possible limit.

Free since 2021, she last week received a first-instance conviction from a court in the east of the country. The sentence considers her abortion as qualified murder.

On May 24, a written notification is expected, which could send Esme back to prison.

Esme “has been released on probation and has to go to court to sign the term every 15 days,” Morena Herrera, coordinator of the Citizen’s Group for the Decriminalization of Therapeutic, Ethical and Eugenic Abortion (Acdatee), told AFP.

“We started to prepare the appeal. If the appeal does not resolve, we will resort to cassation [anulação do julgamento] and, ultimately, to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights”, explained Herrera.

Esme’s conviction is the first by the government of President Nayib Bukele, which, according to Herrera, “has pledged to end the systematic persecution” of women with this type of problem.

Since 1998, the Salvadoran Penal Code prohibits abortion in all cases and establishes a penalty of up to eight years. Prosecutors and judges even classify miscarriage cases as “aggravated murder”, with sentences of up to 50 years in prison.

Since 2009, 64 women convicted of health emergencies during pregnancy – most of them from humble origins – have been released with the support of Acdate and other organizations.

For the coordinator of the NGO Human Rights Commission (CDHES), Miguel Montenegro, Esme’s case “is a reflection of a questioned justice system that, without investigation, condemns violating women’s human rights.”

“We are seeing yet another case of a woman who has been convicted in what we call a farce of justice,” Erika Guevara, Americas director at Amnesty International, told AFP.

She recalled that Esme was initially arrested on a preventive basis “for having a miscarriage and for not having comprehensive care to prevent situations, in a context in which abortion is totally criminalized”.

“The draconian law” in El Salvador exposes “an extreme and radical form of discrimination and violence against women and girls”, criticized Guevara.

Feminist and human rights organizations have called on authorities to decriminalize abortion and reform laws. In September 2021, however, Bukele withdrew from a constitutional reform bill the possibility of legalizing abortion when the mother’s life is in danger, after criticism from the Catholic Church.

“We hope that there is a more reasonable position, a positive reaction from the justice system in El Salvador and that we can reverse this conviction,” said Herrera.

According to her organization, Acdate, there are currently four women imprisoned with convictions in a closed regime.

Among them is Berta Arana, a Salvadoran-Guatemalan woman who, after giving birth to a baby girl in an emergency in 2013, was accused of throwing the baby into a latrine. When she arrived at the Ahuachapán hospital seeking assistance, she was arrested.

On July 2, 2014, Arana was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“Berta had an obstetric emergency, there was a girl who didn’t die, but was convicted of attempted murder, which is absurd. And the most serious thing is that she needs to be imprisoned for almost ten years,” he added.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, an instance of the UN Human Rights Council, requested the release of Berta Arana, but the obstacle to commuting her sentence is that she does not have an identity document.