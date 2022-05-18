Santander doubles limit for payment of boletos with credit card

THE Santander doubled its limit to payment of bills by credit card. With this, the bank guarantees the customer more time to pay the day-to-day debts, according to the due date of the account and also of your card bill.

The limit went from R$ 3 thousand to R$ 6 thousand, and it is already valid. It is possible to pay off water, electricity, telephone bills and bills from other banks, concentrating all debts on a single card.

Participants in Esfera, Santander’s relationship program, accumulate points to exchange. However, the score is half the amount provided for in the specific rules for your card.

It is worth mentioning that the service is subject to fees, being R$ 25.50 per use plus IOF (Tax on Financial Transactions).

Step by step to pay debits by credit card

Those who are account holders of the bank can hire the novelty through internet banking, ATM, call center and the Santander app. For those who are not, hiring is available at the bank’s call center.

Check below how to pay credit card slips through the app or Bankline:

Access the app or Bankline; Enter the details of the ticket you want to pay; Click on the option “Change payment method”; Choose the card you want to use; Check the summary of the operation costs; Confirm the operation.

Is it advantageous?

For a consumer who urgently needs to get rid of an account but doesn’t have the resources, this option might be worth it. In this case, the tip is to compare the rates charged on various credit options to see which is the most advantageous.

If you choose to pay by card, the customer must not use the product to pay anything else. That way he avoids getting into a debt snowball.