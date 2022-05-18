Santos vs Unión La Calera: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

Santos faces Unión La Calera, from Chile, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, in a match valid for the fifth round of Group C of the Copa Sudamericana. Peixe wants the victory to jump to the leadership of the group and depend only on himself to advance to the round of 16.

If you lose, you will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, Peixe will need to beat Banfield in the last round and Unión La Calera will have to draw at most with Universidad de Quito.

Fabián Bustos’ team wants to enjoy the good sequence at home. In six matches inside Vila Belmiro, the coach has 100% success, which helped Santos to remain at the top of the Brazilian Championship table and to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Unión La Calera lives in two realities. While it follows the leader of Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, with eight points, the Chilean team has suffered in the national championship. The team is only 14th in a competition with 16 teams.

That’s 12 points added in 13 matches. In the last round, they lost 3-0 to Universidad Católica, by Ariel Holan (former Santos coach). Last Friday, the team announced Ferderico Vilar as the new coach.

+ See the Copa Sudamericana table

Streaming: Conmebol TV.

Real time: ge tracks all bids.

Santos – coach: Fabian Bustos

After losing the chance to take the lead in the Brazilian Championship after being defeated by Goiás, Santos becomes the key to trying to qualify in the Copa Sudamericana. Even without being able to count on Ângelo, who is undergoing muscle rebalancing work, coach Fabián Bustos should promote other changes and select an alternative team. With that, underused players may have opportunities with the Argentine coach again.

Injured: Angelo (muscle rebalancing).

Probable starting lineup: João Paulo; Auro, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Camacho, Sandry, Ricardo Goulart and Lucas Braga; Rwan (Bryan Angulo) and Marcos Leonardo.

2 of 3 Probable Santos for the duel against Unión La Calera — Photo: ge Santos likely for the duel against Unión La Calera — Photo: ge

Unión La Calera – coach: Federico Vilar

Announced last Friday, Federico Vilar assumed the position that was temporarily occupied by Carlos Galdames. The Argentine, naturalized Mexican, is 44 years old and the job at Unión La Calera is only the third in his coaching career.

The debut was with a defeat to Universidad Católica last weekend. In search of the first victory in front of the Chilean team, Vilar must maintain the 3-5-2 scheme, which was already used by Galdames. A highlight goes to the veteran Sebástian Sáez, 37 years old, who has already scored three goals in the Copa Sudamericana.

Probable starting lineup: Ignacio Arce; Pedro Henrique, Christian Vilches and Henry Sanhueza; Matías Fernandez, Gonzalo Castellani, Williams Alarcón, César Perez and Esteban Valencia; Mathias Vidangossy and Sebastián Sáez.

3 of 3 Probable Unión La Calera against Santos — Photo: ge Probable Unión La Calera against Santos — Photo: ge