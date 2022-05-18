São Paulo earns another R$ 8 million with Tuta’s contract renewal

On the eve of the most important match of his career, the Europa League decision between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, which will be played today (from 16:00 GMT), in Spain, the young Brazilian defender Tuta announced an important step towards the your professional streak.

Despite the interest from Borussia Dortmund and also the possibility of being traded to a club from another country in the next transfer window, the 22-year-old defender chose to renew his contract with Frankfurt for four seasons.

The news is especially important for São Paulo, the club that formed the defender, who will take a little money with this transaction.

That’s because, to extend the player’s contract and increase the chance of obtaining more profit in the future, the Germans decided to buy the 30% of the economic rights that still belonged to the Brazilian team. According to “Blog do Rafael Reis”, the value of the deal was around 1.5 million euros (almost R$ 8 million).

Originally, São Paulo expected to earn more from Tuta. As the market value of Frankfurt’s number 35, estimated by “Transfermarkt”, a website specialized in this type of evaluation, is 10 million euros (R$ 52.2 million), it was possible to imagine the Morumbi team raising up to Rs. $16 million.