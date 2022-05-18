São Paulo president says he will sell players in July | Sao Paulo

São Paulo will sell players in the next transfer window, in July, and coach Rogério Ceni is aware of this. That’s what Julio Casares, president of Tricolor, said in an interview with “Great Circle” by sportv, which will be shown on the 28th of May.

– We still depend on the sale of athletes. And I have no doubt that, in the middle of the year, if there is a proposal, São Paulo will have to sell. This is clear, and Rogério (Ceni) knows it – said the São Paulo representative.

1 of 3 Julio Casares in an interview with Grande Círculo — Photo: Reproduction Julio Casares in an interview with Grande Círculo — Photo: Reproduction

Casares sees the market recovering after the most serious period of the pandemic, but, on the other hand, impacted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, two markets that are always very agitated.

– We came from a pandemic, where the window (January) was very conservative. The market felt. So it looks like it is now on the mend. The Russian market, which was a good market, Ukraine, etc., no longer exist. China also no longer exists. Then it starts to decrease,” he commented.

São Paulo, before the start of the war, had received a proposal from Rodrigo Nestor of Dynamo Kiev, who also sounded out Igor Gomes. At the Great Circle, Casares said he received offers earlier this year for three players. He confirmed Nestor and added Gabriel Sara and Welington to the list.

In the 2022 budget forecast, São Paulo foresees R$ 142 million in player negotiations.

So far, two months before the window opens, São Paulo sums up R$ 25 million in sales of professional athletes. Marquinhos will join Arsenal, from England, for just over R$18 million, while Tiago Volpi will defend Toluca, from Mexico, who proposed to pay just over R$7 million.

São Paulo needed to speed up Marquinhos’ departure, as they could lose the athlete free of charge due to a contractual issue.

But, during the interview, Julio Casares stated that the striker had decided to leave São Paulo even before he burst into the professional squad. In July last year, the striker scored two goals and commanded the classification over Racing in the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

– The Marquinhos issue is a known issue, which he could no longer manage, he did not want to stay, he was tried in everything. Even before the game against Racing, which he blew up, he didn’t want to stay. It was a contractual issue, that he had this condition – assured the leader.

2 of 3 Marquinhos left São Paulo to defend Arsenal — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Marquinhos left São Paulo to defend Arsenal — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Marquinhos had a five-year contract with São Paulo, signed at age 16. FIFA, however, limits underage commitments to just three seasons, precisely the period that the 19-year-old striker would complete now in the middle of the year.

Faced with this scenario, the player could ask for the immediate release of the commitment in FIFA, and São Paulo could lose it free of charge. The club experienced the same situation with Daniel Fasson, who terminated his contract in 2020.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv