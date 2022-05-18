São Paulo sells 30% it still had from Tuta to Eintracht Frankfurt | Sao Paulo

São Paulo negotiated the 30% of the economic rights it still had from defender Tuta, from Eintracht Frankfurt, with an eye on the mid-year window. If the player, one of the most valued in Germany, is sold, Tricolor will profit another 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.6 million, according to this Wednesday’s quotation).

The Morumbi club sold the remaining rights to the German club for 1.5 million euros (R$ 7.8 million).

Tuta should start and enter the field for Frankfurt against Rangers, from Scotland, in the Europa League final, scheduled for this Wednesday, starting at 4 pm (GMT), in Seville, Spain.

According to people connected to the player, two German clubs and one from Spain probed the situation of the 22-year-old athlete, who started in 36 of the 37 games he played in the 2022 season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tuta was sold to the Germans in 2019, days after winning the Copa São Paulo with the Tricolor shirt. Frankfurt paid 1.8 million euros (R$7.6 million at the time) for 70% of the economic rights.

In Germany, he gained space and became a highlight of the team, finalist of the second main tournament on the UEFA calendar.

In the 10 Europa League games in which he was available, Tuta started playing nine of them – he missed his debut against Fenerbahçe, when he remained on the bench.

The defender also missed Frankfurt in the 3-2 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou, after being sent off in the first leg, played in Germany.

