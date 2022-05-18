SC Procon Prohibits Sales of Del Valle Beverage; understand

The Procon of Santa Catarina determined that Coca-Cola suspend the marketing of the drink Del Valle Fresh, after receiving a complaint from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), which alleged that the company was promoting the drink as fruit juice.

After analyzing information on Del Valle’s website and checking labels and advertisements in supermarkets, the inspection confirmed that the drink does not have the minimum amount of fruit to be considered juice, nectar or even soft drink.

The entire Fresh line, such as the label, slogan, commercial promotion and distribution in supermarkets, suggests that the products would be the same as fruit drinks.

This information misleads the consumer as to the nature, characteristics, quality and properties of these products, violating article 37 of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) and the protection against misleading advertising.

