Business

SC Procon Prohibits Sales of Del Valle Beverage; understand

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Procon of Santa Catarina determined that Coca-Cola suspend the marketing of the drink Del Valle Fresh, after receiving a complaint from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), which alleged that the company was promoting the drink as fruit juice.

After analyzing information on Del Valle’s website and checking labels and advertisements in supermarkets, the inspection confirmed that the drink does not have the minimum amount of fruit to be considered juice, nectar or even soft drink.

Sale

The entire Fresh line, such as the label, slogan, commercial promotion and distribution in supermarkets, suggests that the products would be the same as fruit drinks.

This information misleads the consumer as to the nature, characteristics, quality and properties of these products, violating article 37 of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) and the protection against misleading advertising.

procon

These companies have commercial and social responsibility for the products they place on the market, especially in the food sector that involves consumer health. If the information is not clear, the citizen can put his and his family’s health at risk.”, explains the director of Procon SC, Tiago Silva.

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Gas voucher worth R$51 is already being paid in April; see how to consult

4 weeks ago

Deadline ends, and 16 of the 17 plants contracted in an energy auction worth R$ 39 billion are still on hold | Economy

2 weeks ago

how to know if I am entitled to the 13th of the Bolsa Família Pernambuco; see the Bolsa Família calendar for February

February 23, 2022

those who fell into the fine mesh in previous years can now consult restitution

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button