See Flamengo’s lineup for the game against Universidad Católica, for Libertadores – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro enters the field at 21:30 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã

Flamengo and Universidad Católica (CHI) face each other on Tuesday night (17), at Estádio do Maracanã, in the fifth round of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. With many absences, Paulo Sousa had to break his head to assemble the team, but he has already defined the 11 holders.

Flamengo will take to the field with the following squad: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, Pablo, Rodrigo Caio and Ayrton Lucas; William Arão, Andreas, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta ; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Meet the fastest and safest store!

In all, Fla will have eight absences for the duel soon, they are: The holders David Luiz, Santos and Filipe Luís, all injured, are out of combat and were not even listed. In addition to them, Fabrício Bruno, Gustavo Henrique, Vitinho, Matheus França and Diego Alves are still in treatment and complete the list of embezzlement.

Amid the embezzlement, Flamengo enters the field against Universidad Católica (CHI), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the fifth round of the Libertadores group stage. Rubro-Negro seeks a victory to secure the classification of the round of 16 of the competition and stave off the crisis that surrounds the club. The Most Beloved is the leader of Group H, with ten points.