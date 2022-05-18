see who is entitled to the value of up to BRL 10,000

Every year, the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) undergo a monetary correction provided for by law, and the index to be applied is the Referential Rate (TR). However, the TR was equivalent to 0% until 2021, which led the accounts to not be readjusted properly for a long time.

This condition allows some workers to request a review of the FGTS in the period between 1999 and 2022. Through this request, some people could receive up to R$ 10 thousand with the new withdrawal from the fund, because, although the normally authorized redemption is up to R$ $1,000, the amount may be increased when taking into account the conditions of the review.

How to ask for FGTS review

Unfortunately, the Federal Government has not created any administrative means to request the correction. In this way, what remains for the worker is to enter with a judicial process with the Federal Special Courts.

In addition to the application, the following documents must be attached:

ID card;

CPF;

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS);

Proof of address;

FGTS income reports.

Even though it is a procedure with the Federal Court, because it is a Special Court, it is not mandatory that the citizen is represented by a lawyer. Even so, it is worth noting that this professional can be very useful to make the request and even to understand if there is, in fact, the right to correction.

An important detail is that the review has a ceiling of 60 minimum wages (R$ 72 thousand). If you want to simulate the amount you could earn in court, you can use the LOIT FGTS tool. It will calculate what balance each taxpayer should have according to inflation from 1999 to today.