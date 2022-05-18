Shanghai faces ‘enormous’ pressure to stay Covid-free near end of lockdown

By David Stanway and Martin Quin Pollard

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai health officials faced “enormous” pressure to keep China’s most populous city free from Covid-19 as residents count the days until June 1 until the lockdown ends after nearly two months. of isolation.















The shopping center of 25 million people reached the fourth consecutive day without new infections in the community, remaining with “zero Covid” status and keeping hopes alive for an imminent end to the lockdown.

Despite no new cases, authorities are not lifting the lockdown immediately, gradually easing restrictions through June 1, with some stores allowed to open this week and public transport expected to partially resume over the weekend.

Residents of housing projects in Shanghai were issued passes that allow one person from each family to leave for a few hours at a time. Some may only go out twice a week and only a few streets away from their home.

To enter a supermarket, they also need a store pass.

“The risk of finding positive infections among at-risk groups still exists and the pressure to prevent a resumption (of cases) remains enormous,” Zhao Dandan of the municipal health commission told reporters on Wednesday.

As part of the gradual reopening, Shanghai officials have released a list of 864 financial institutions that can resume work, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.