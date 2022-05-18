Shanghai says it has reached ‘Covid zero’ – 05/17/2022 – World

Shanghai, China’s financial hub that has been under strict lockdown for more than six weeks, said this Tuesday (17) it had reached the goal of “zero Covid” – Beijing’s strategy that aims to completely eliminate the spread of the coronavirus and a target of questioning. of global health authorities.

The announcement came after the city of 25 million did not register, for three consecutive days, new symptomatic cases of the disease outside the areas delimited for quarantine. “Shanghai’s 16 districts have already achieved ‘Covid zero,'” Health Commission deputy director Zhao Dandan told a news conference.

The number of new cases fell for the fourth day in a row — official data shows 823 infections in the last 24 hours, 12.3% less than the previous day — and the total number of deaths reached 576 — less than 0.1% of the 621,000 residents already infected with the virus — according to the South China Morning Post.

Over the past few days, local authorities have promised until June 1 a return to what they called pre-Covid normal life. In what was the clearest reopening calendar to date, Zong Ming, the deputy mayor of Shanghai, said the city had started reopening supermarkets and pharmacies this week, but that restrictions on street movement are expected to remain in place until at least day 21.

After that date, public transport services and domestic flights will gradually resume, but the population will still have to present a Covid detection test with a negative result performed up to 48 hours before boarding to use transport.

The announcements of the goal and reopening calendar were met with skepticism by residents, who have racked up criticism over the weeks of lockdown. Reports show lack of food supply, disrespect for privacy and precarious conditions in sick treatment centers.

“We’ve been locked in the house for two months; this story [de Covid zero] it’s only for non-Shanghai people,” wrote one user on a social network. The comment was later deleted.

According to the prefecture, 3.8 million inhabitants remain under a severe form of confinement, such as the ban on leaving their residential area. The data, however, was questioned by many people, who say they believe that the real number is much higher. “If society has reached a level of ‘zero Covid’, why are residents of Songjiang district only allowed to leave their homes every two days?” wrote a user on the social network Weibo. Another person questioned whether this is not a “Shanghai from a parallel universe”.

Figures released this week show the size of the impact generated on the Chinese economy by the lockdown in Shanghai and by specific restrictions in other major cities. Beijing, for example, saw retail sales drop 16% in April. Real estate sales plummeted 26%.

The capital, which has a population of 22 million, sees the regime tightening restrictions, with residents fearing a confinement like Shanghai’s. In Beijing, food services are banned, with malls and businesses closed, public transport has been reduced and residents have been advised to work from home. Residents of the Fengtai district were banned from leaving their neighborhoods on Tuesday.

The most recent daily balance of new cases was 52, and testing campaigns are carried out daily.

Pressure on the regime led by Xi Jinping is expected to increase with the announcement, made this Monday (16), that the first case of the more transmissible subvariant BA.2.12.1 of the omicron strain was identified in the Asian country. The information was confirmed by the CCDC (Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

According to available information, he is a 27-year-old Chinese man who landed in Guangdong province on April 23 from Nairobi, Kenya. Like the other passengers, he was transferred to a hotel for a two-week quarantine. After confirming that he had Covid, tests showed, on the 30th, that it was an infection with the BA.2.12.1 variant.

“Compared to other subvariants of the omicron, this one shows greater immune escape, even after people have been vaccinated with the booster dose,” the CCDC said in the statement. About 53% of the Chinese population received the booster dose of the immunizer.

Ma Xiaowei, director of China’s National Health Commission, said more testing booths would be built so that residents could access them in 15-minute walks in all provincial capitals and cities with more than 10 million people. In all, on Monday, China reported 1,227 new cases of the disease, between symptomatic and asymptomatic. The figure is the lowest since February 19, CCDC data show. Four new deaths from Covid were recorded.