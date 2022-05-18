Sleep quality; Six tips for you to sleep better!

Ever heard of sleep hygiene? It is the change or organization of habits and activities that seeks to improve the induction and quality of sleep. In addition to relaxing, sleep is a vital process for our body and maintenance of immunity. In many cases, a few simple actions can already make a difference in improving the quality of your rest.

In addition to alternative therapies, we give you some simple but fundamental tips for you to sleep better today, how about that? Check out:

1- Try to establish, as far as possible, a relaxing routine before bedtime, creating a pleasant, comfortable and calm environment at sleep.

2- prolonged naps throughout the day. If it is possible to have them, it is recommended just 30 minutes after lunch.

3- Seek to maintain an active routine. The practice of physical activities is a great ally for improving sleep.

4- Keep regular times to sleep and wake up, even on weekends.

5- Avoid smoking and/or drinking soft drinks, coffee and alcohol close to bedtime. Maintaining a balanced diet also favors sleep hygiene.

6-Close to bedtime, avoid television, cell phones and other “screens”. If use is unavoidable, try to use filters with yellowish lights, which will interfere less with inducing sleep.

