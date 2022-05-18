Smart pacifier created to monitor the health of babies in hospitals

An article published this Monday (16) in the scientific journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics describes a study conducted by researchers from the US and South Korea that proposes a smart bioelectronic pacifier.

Much more than a resource to calm babies, the accessory could replace the invasive blood collections, normally performed twice a day, to monitor the electrolytes of babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Smart pacifier could replace invasive tests done on babies admitted to the ICU. Image: Yobro10 – Istockphoto

According to the creators of the project, the smart bioelectronic pacifier can also provide a more continuous monitoring of the levels of sodium and potassium ions, electrolytes that serve as an alert for caregivers about dehydration, a great threat to babies, especially those born prematurely and /or with health problems.

The smart pacifier was tested on selected babies in a hospital, and the results were comparable to the data obtained from their normal blood tests.

“We know that premature babies are more likely to survive if they receive a high quality of care within the first month of birth,” said Jong-Hoon Kim, associate professor in the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Washington State University (WSU) and co-author of the study. “Typically, in a hospital setting, they take blood from the baby twice a day, so they only get two data points. This device is a non-invasive way to provide real-time monitoring of babies’ electrolyte concentration.”

Smart pacifier equipped with sensors is able to collect data from babies’ saliva in a simple way and without any pumping system. Image: Hyo-Ryoung Lim, Soon Min Lee, Sehyun Park, Chanyeong Choi, Hojoong Kim, Jihoon Kim, Musa Mahmood, Yongkuk Lee, Jong-Hoon Kim, Woon-Hong Yeo

Potentially painful for newborns, the blood collection method leaves large gaps in information as it is usually done once in the morning and once in the evening. According to Kim, other methods have previously been developed to test a baby’s saliva for these electrolytes, but they involve bulky, rigid devices that require separate sample collection.

Using a common, commercially available pacifier, the researchers created a system that analyzes a baby’s saliva through microfluidic channels. Whenever the baby has the pacifier in his mouth, saliva is naturally drawn into these channels, so the device does not require any kind of pumping system.

Equipped with small sensors, the channels can measure the concentrations of sodium and potassium ions in saliva. This data is then transmitted wirelessly, via Bluetooth, to the caregiver.

For the next development step, the research team plans to make the components more affordable and recyclable. To that end, they will work on developing a more comprehensive test of the smart pacifier to establish its effectiveness.

“Often you see pictures of the NICU where babies are attached to a bunch of wires to check their health conditions like heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature and blood pressure,” Kim said. “We want to rid them of those wires.”

In addition to Kim and his colleagues at WSU, the study is co-authored by researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology (USA), Pukyong National University and the Yonsei University School of Medicine in South Korea.

