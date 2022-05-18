Snake adds to Grey’s Anatomy’s list of weirdness and teaches No Limite TV News

Over 18 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy has some bizarre cases ranging from explosives inside people to a “pregnant” man. However, in this Tuesday’s episode (17), a snake added to this list and gave a real perrengue class for the program No Limite 6 (Globo).

In the episode Put the Squeeze on Me, doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital were surprised by the case of a professor bitten and entangled by a python. Gigi, as the reptile was named, is the teacher’s pet, who decided to innovate in the choice of pet because of her work at school.

The professor was hugged or pressed (depending on the point of view) by the animal, a perrengue much more exotic and interesting than the repetitive circuits of Globo’s survival reality show. A fan of snakes, Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) led the rescue mission in the hospital parking lot, as the patient could only enter the medical center after being untangled from the snake.

Amid the fear of professionals, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) showed her brave side and took the first step towards the rescue mission. During the attendance, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) ordered a procedure on the professor, but Bailey prevented this execution and requested a new exam. Then the veteran discovered that, if his order had been carried out, the docent could be dead.

The Gray Sloan boss also had to deal with the climate of working alongside intern Jordan Wright (Greg Tarzan Davis), who had stolen a kiss from her. Disillusioned with her love for best friend Atticus Lincoln, Link (Chris Carmack), Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) enjoyed a night out at the bar with Todd Earnes (Skylar Astin), the brother of one of her patients.

On the other hand, Link has warned Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) that, at least for now, the only feeling he can have for her is hatred, due to the doctor’s sentimental contempt. Back home, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) has finally come to terms with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) after he hides from the woman he helped a patient to euthanize.

And in Minnesota, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) lived a problem for few. After the success of the Parkinson’s research, the doctor received a tempting job offer and a hefty budget to seek the cure for the disease she wanted. However, the bond with Seattle and Gray Sloan hit harder, and the protagonist of the series has not decided whether to accept this new challenge.

In Brazil, episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy are shown on Sony Channel, on Tuesdays at 9pm.