Sony announces the games with marketing deal for Playstation 5, Call of Duty stays out

Sony has announced the current promotional or marketing deals for games on the Playstation 5, which see the arrival of a major brand like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but at the same time call of duty farewell.

An era is ending, as the Activision franchise has been a part of PlayStation collaborations since the days of E3 2015 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, and we can only imagine that the series will return to the arms of Xbox. That said, Avatar could serve as a replacement where the James Cameron movie and Ubisoft tie-in are expected to succeed. AND

The other promotional deals clearly pertain to Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo (probably Bethesda’s latest Playstation games), currently available as a console exclusive on PlayStation 5, but also the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and Genshin Impact. .

There is also FIFA (imagine the 2023 edition, still in the hands of EA), Hogwarts Legacy, Forspoken, NBA 2K and Final Fantasy 16: a catalog that will help the Playstation in its marketing, only the great “heavyweight” Call of Duty will no longer be among them, at least according to Sony itself in its latest image.

