Soybeans rise sharply in Chicago following gains of more than 4% in wheat this…

The week starts with good highs being registered in the main soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Close to 7:50 am (Brasilia time), quotes rose from 15 to 16 points in the most traded contracts, with July being quoted at US$ 16.61 and August, US$ 16.10 per bushel.

The soybean market follows strong increases in wheat, which opened the week at the limit of the CBOT’s high given the restriction of exports by India and the adverse weather punishing crops not only in India, but also in other producing countries. Cereal gains are pulling all other neighboring markets.

“The news that, in a way, was already commented without much emphasis in the last 15 days, ended up being released and confirmed this weekend, when India banned the country’s wheat exports, which in a way will strongly affect agricultural commodities. India, whose drought hasn’t given much respite this year, immediately banned the country’s wheat exports 22/23, which will affect world supply in the face of Ukraine’s problems. However, it is understood that the country will respect sales previously carried out”, says the general director of the Labhoro group, Ginaldo Sousa.

In addition, the weather in the Corn Belt is also an important part of the market right now. The updated maps show the return of the rains over the weekend and start to worry again.

“In the US, maps show rains returning from next weekend. More delay of corn and soybeans. Record soybean area and a big increase in corn seems unlikely. NOAA continues to show a wetter June than usual . If this is true, the soybean area could fall well, as happened in 2019. This year the American producer has the 2nd highest value of non-planting insurance in history”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.

Here’s how the market closed last Friday: