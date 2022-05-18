Spain Debates Menstrual Leave: Social Progress or Women’s Stigma? | World

While everyone in the government agrees that the women most affected by menstruation are not fit to work and should be given sick leave, there are disagreements over whether or not it is appropriate to enact a specific law that, in theory, would benefit women, but which, in practice, may make it difficult for them to employ and harm them in the labor market.

The measure promoted by the Spanish Equality Minister, Irene Montero, of the Unidas Podemos party, seeks to allow women with severe menstruation (dysmenorrhea) to ask for medical leave to recover at home without having their days discounted.

Those who defend this initiative claim that it is not a slight discomfort, but serious symptoms such as diarrhea, headaches and fever, symptoms that would generate sick leave if caused by an illness.

2 of 2 Anti-abortion protesters protest against reform in the streets of Madrid on Saturday – Photo: Susana Vera/ Reuters Anti-abortion protesters protest against the reform in the streets of Madrid on Saturday – Photo: Susana Vera/ Reuters

Nonethelessthe Minister of Economy and First Vice-President, Nadia Calviño, maintains that the existing legislative instruments in the Spain already allow doctors to issue this license medical due to especially painful menstruation, so the regulation could contribute to the stigma of women.

Unions also disagree with the possibility of regulating sick leave for menstrual disorders by law.

“We’ve been fighting for decades for menstruation not to be considered a disease.”

Outside the parliamentary discussion, the matter causes divergence in public opinion.

“I don’t agree with the law. In feminism, we have fought for decades so that menstruation is not considered a disease that prevents us from bathing (in the sea or pool), playing sports or that disqualifies us from exercising certain professions. A woman with severe period pains has never had a problem justifying her absence from work with her doctor,” a teacher at a public school in Madrid told RFI.

“To generalize these leaves is to return to the concept of illness, to generalize a disorder that is exceptional. I think it would also mean a limit to the hiring of women of childbearing age”, adds the professor.

A nurse heard on the radio was in favor of the measure.

“When I was younger, I had to skip classes at the university because of severe pain during my period. So, it seems good to me to regulate this type of sick leave, so that there is no problem when it comes to accessing it”, he argued.

Despite the disagreement of several members of the government chaired by Pedro Sánchez, the measure was approved on Tuesday (17) by the country’s council of ministers, and will go to Parliament.

The bill can be amended to smooth out rough edges within the Executive and ensure that there are no clearly losing ministers. Some conciliatory formulas to reinforce the protection of women’s health, guaranteeing their full participation in the labor market, would be under negotiation.