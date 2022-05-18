Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue announces the extension of the ECD during an event at the CFC

By Lorena Molter

CFC communication

Delivery of Digital Accounting Bookkeeping (ECD) will be extended to June 30th. The announcement was made by the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB), Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, during an event held at the Federal Accounting Council (CFC), this Wednesday (18). According to the traditional tax calendar, the ECD should be delivered by May 31st. The extension meets a request from the CFC, the National Federation of Advisory, Expertise, Information and Research Companies (Fenacon) and the Institute of Independent Auditors of Brazil (Ibracon), which requested, through a letter sent on April 29 , the postponement of the deadline. The secretary also announced that the Tax Accounting Bookkeeping (ECF) will be extended.

At the opening of the event “Quintas do Saber – Tax Litigation and the technological evolution of ancillary obligations”, Gomes announced the extension of the deadlines for sending the ECD and ECF. “I would like to announce that I signed, this morning, the extension of the Digital Accounting Bookkeeping until the end of June”. country and to improve our business environment, so that we can grow even more”, he said.

CFC, Fenacon and Ibracon requested the extension of the ECD

On April 29, CFC, Fenacon and Ibracon sent a joint letter to the RFB asking that the deadline for the transmission of the ECD be extended to July 31, 2022 or, at least, for another 30 days. The entities pointed out that the delivery of the document on May 31st coincided with the deadline for the transmission of other ancillary obligations, such as the Declaration of Annual Adjustment of the Individual Income Tax and the Final Declaration of Estate and Declaration of Exit Country Definitive.

In the letter, it was also highlighted that the deadline for joining the Simples Nacional Debt Payment Rescheduling Program (Relp) and for the settlement of debts impeding the option for Simples Nacional is also the last business day of May.

The entities also reported, in the text, the instabilities and difficulties in accessing the e-CAC Portal, and the consequent unavailability of services, especially in periods of high flow on the platform. In the document, CFC, Fenacon and Ibracon highlighted that the large number of deadlines to be met on May 31 could harm the performance of the system.

