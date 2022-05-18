Sport and Bahia await response from CBF after protest over stadium change in Guarani vs Vasco | Brazilian series b

Sport and Bahia officiated the CBF last Tuesday questioning the decision that authorized the change of stadium in the game between Guarani and Vasco, leaving Campinas for Manaus. Almost 24 hours have passed since the position released by the clubs, but there has still been no response from the national entity.

Sport even called the Pernambuco Federation during the afternoon of this Wednesday, looking for updates on the case, and was not successful.

– No response. Not for us, not for Bahia – says Leão’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Guedes.

Bahia and Sport protest at CBF against game change between Guarani and Vasco

1 of 2 Arena da Amazônia Manaus — Photo: Mauro Neto/Faar Arena da Amazônia Manaus — Photo: Mauro Neto/Faar

In the midst of questioning the CBF, the sale of tickets for the game began. There are queues at the Arena da Amazônia and tickets available at a single price of R$ 80 + 1 kg of food, for the confrontation that takes place on Thursday. The other sectors sold out at the box office.

The protest by Sport and Bahia takes place because the clubs see the change as an advantage for Vasco, who will be visiting and still being able to play with a bigger crowd than Guarani. The stadium change, even, had been denied by the CBF on May 6, and ended up being confirmed on the 11th – through the official website.

Vasco is received in Manaus with a party before picking up Guarani

The conversation to issue the positioning, meanwhile, started in the football department and came to an end on Tuesday, over the phone. Sport and Bahia also discussed the matter with Cruzeiro and Grêmio, but advanced the sending of the letter due to the time until the match.

Tricolor Gaucho, however, is still evaluating the possibility of joining the manifesto. This is what Romildo Bolzan explains.

– The Guild will examine, we will examine the invitation to possibly sign the letter as well. We must take a stand – explains the agent.

On Wednesday night, on the official website of the CBF, the match is still scheduled for Arena da Amazônia. The page informs “unavailability of the Earring de Ouro Stadium on the scheduled date due to lawn renovations.”