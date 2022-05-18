Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – More major US retailers report earnings, detailing messages sent Tuesday by the retail sales report and Walmart (NYSE:) (SA:). The European Central Bank may be eyeing a 50 basis point rise in its July price and the pound suffers after inflation hit a 40-year high – just as the UK looks set to unleash a trade war with the EU. Prices rise again after another strong stock report, and JPMorgan (NYSE:) (SA:) shareholders think Jamie Dimon is quite rich, thank you very much. Furthermore, in Brazil, the telenovela on the privatization of Eletrobras (SA:) is getting ready for its final chapters.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, May 18th.

1. US retail earnings

A surprisingly strong report for April on Tuesday, coupled with a surprisingly weak quarterly update from Walmart, put a special focus on the flurry of retail sector earnings later.

THE target Corporation (NYSE:) (SA:) and TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:) will report ahead of the opening and will be analyzed to corroborate Walmart’s dismal predictions. Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:) has a higher bar to jump over as rival’s report Home Depot Inc (NYSE:)(SA:) suggested that the home improvement boom still has some legs, despite signs that the housing market is cooling.

U.S. stocks are set to open giving up some of the sharp gains made on Tuesday as the president of , ,

At 8:08 am, futures for the futures were down 0.30%, while the 100 and the future were down 0.68% and 0.47%, respectively.

Other actions that will likely be in focus are the Twitter Inc (NYSE:) (SA:) after saying it intends to keep Elon Musk on his legal commitments regarding the $54.20-per-share leveraged buyout offer, and JP Morgan, after shareholders approved a deal that rejects CEO Jamie Dimon’s Abundant Pay Package awarded last year.

2. Change in ECB expectations

The euro remained above $1.05 as money markets increased their expectations of ECB interest rate hikes through the end of the year. Short-term interest rate futures now reflect expectations of a 100 basis point tightening from Frankfurt after Dutch central banker Klaas Knot (a famous hawk) on Tuesday raised the possibility of a 50 basis point hike. in July.

Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn also said on Wednesday that the ECB should get its prime rate above zero “relatively quickly”, adding that many ECB board members feel the same way.

The dangers of heading into a sharp economic slowdown, however, were also in evidence as EU car registrations dropped 20.6% on year in April. They fell 14.4% in the year.

3. Privatization of Eletrobras

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) meets today, 18, to continue the discussion on the Eletrobras capitalization process. According to columnist Lauro Gomes, from the newspaper O Globo, the privatization model will be approved by seven of the nine ministers of the collegiate.

Only Minister Vital do Rêgo will vote against Aroldo Cedraz’s report and Minister Ana Arraes will not speak as she is the president of the court. Vital was the main critic of the Eletrobras privatization process at the TCU, for claiming that there were flaws in the company’s financial statements.

Also according to Lauro Gomes’ column, the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, would have met with some ministers from the TCU to define the next steps for Eletrobras.

The idea is that on the 25th, the CVM and the SEC, the American body equivalent to the CVM, will receive the request for registration of the global public offering of common shares and ADRs. So, on June 9, the sale of the Eletrobras Union share should take place, which should go from 72% to 45%.

4. The fight with rising inflation in the UK

The pound suffered again from a 40-year high in inflation, combined with renewed fears of a trade war with the EU to further dampen the UK’s economic outlook.

The jump in inflation to 9.0% was widely expected due to higher VAT and regulated domestic energy bills. However, concern is growing that the EU risks imposing tariffs on UK imports and restricting access to the single market for key service sectors – including finance, after the UK government formally announced its intention to make unilateral changes to the Brexit agreement protocols. The UK wants to eliminate customs checks on goods going between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

At 8:13 am, the pound was down 0.68% against the , at $1.2404.

5. Oil rises after falling API crude inventories

Crude oil prices rose again, following a surprisingly strong report from the American Petroleum Institute showing sustained strong oil demand despite record gasoline and diesel prices. US government data must be delivered by 11:30 am.

Geopolitical risks also increased again after Libya’s parliament-elected prime minister moved to the city of Sirte, having been driven out of the capital Tripoli by rival factions. This creates the prospect of further disruption to shipments from the main North African supplier – one that is not constrained by the OPEC+ quota agreement.

Comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggesting the EU impose tariffs on Russian oil rather than an embargo appear to have done little to ease the market’s tightness.

As of 8:16 am, U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.25% at $111 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.01% at $113.06.