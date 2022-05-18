Stock melts and Ibovespa’s biggest drop; Should an investor buy the paper? – Money Times

At shares of Inter (BIDI11) closed down 8.62% and ended the trading session at R$14.32. In this way, the stocks had the biggest fall of the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Wednesday (18).

According to the analyst Land InvestmentsRégis Chinchilla, today’s drop follows a sharp drop in Nasdaqindex of US tech stocks.

“Nasdaq closed down 4.73% and technology companies followed this strong devaluation, influenced by the scenario of high interest rates and worrying high inflation”, says Chinchila.

About investing in the stock, the analyst comments that the paper has buying potential, but it is important to understand the company’s current moment.

“The migration of the company’s listing to the Nasdaqin the medium term is positive because it allows the Inter raise capital while maintaining the control structure and potentially trade at higher multiples,” says the analyst.

If investors look at the balance sheet released on Monday, the result showed a higher cost of credit and a search for profitability in the coming quarters.

Therefore, Chinchilla has buy recommendation for Inter with a target price of R$ 26 for the next 12 months, an increase of 81.56% compared to the closing of this Wednesday.

As Inter sinks, Locaweb takes off

On the other hand, the actions of Locaweb (LWSA3) had the biggest rise of the Ibovespa this tuesday. The shares jumped 13.95% and closed the day at R$ 6.70.

according to earth analysttoday’s high is second shot followed by the activewho is having a good time in stock Exchangewhich separated the asset from the others in the technology sector.

“However, in the accumulated result for this year, the share of Locaweb has depreciated, so the recommendation for the asset is neutral”, explains Chinchila.

See the biggest hikes of the day:

Company ticker Variation Locaweb LWSA3 +13.95% hapvida HAPV3 +4.45% Ecorodovias ECOR3 +2.27% Taesa TAEE11 +0.64% eneva ENEV3 +0.14%

See the biggest losses:

Company ticker Variation Inter BIDI11 −8.62% over par UGPA3 −7.71% dexco DXCO3 −6.43% CSN CSNA3 −5.82% Embraer EMBR3 −5.79%

See the most traded stocks of the day:

Company ticker Variation Petrobras PETR4 −1.64% OK VALE3 −2.53% hapvida HAPV3 +4.45% Itau ITUB4 −1.43% Bradesco BBDC4 −1.86%

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.