Study suggests estrogen treatment may reduce deaths from covid – 05/17/2022

The medical community is managing to control the course of covid-19, in much of the world, thanks to the vaccine and new drugs that are slowly emerging. Even so, scientists continue to search for treatments to further reduce the risk of death from Sars-CoV-2.

This time, experts have shown that receiving hormone replacement therapy within six months of being diagnosed with Covid-19 is associated with a reduction in mortality. This was the result of an article published this Tuesday in the journal Family Practice, from Oxford University.

Previous studies have shown that men tend to have more severe infections, with higher rates of hospitalization and mortality. To give you an idea, a recent review, using data from 38 countries, found that mortality in men was 1.7 times higher than in women. Younger women or women with higher estrogen levels are less likely to experience complications from Covid-19.

This study, in particular, investigated the association between hormone replacement therapy or combined oral contraceptive use (birth control pill) and the probability of death in women who had covid.

How was the study done?

The researchers investigated combined oral contraceptives that contain estrogen because some recent observational data suggested that women taking these drugs are at lower risk of becoming infected with Sars-CoV-2.

For this, they used a retrospective cohort of medical records from the primary care database of the Oxford-Royal College of General Practitioners Research and Surveillance Center.

According to the experts, a group of 1,863,478 women over 18 years of age from 465 general practices in England were identified. Of these, there were 5,451 cases of covid-19.

What were the results?

Hormone replacement therapy was associated with a 22% reduction in all-cause mortality in Covid-19.

This result suggests that estrogen may contribute a protective effect against disease severity. This may explain, in part, why fewer women compared to men were hospitalized, admitted to intensive care, or died from illness in the pandemic.

“This study supports the theory that estrogen may offer some protection against severe Covid-19,” said Christopher Wilcox, one of the authors of the paper.

Still, according to the study authors, more work is needed to examine the association of the combined oral contraceptive pill and Sars-CoV-2. It will also be necessary to further investigate the hypothesis that estrogens may contribute with a protective effect against the most severe manifestations of the disease.

“We hope this study can reassure patients and clinicians that there is no indication to stop hormone replacement therapy because of the pandemic,” he concluded. Wilcox.