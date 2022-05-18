Susana Vieira criticizes ex-husbands and chooses the actors she most liked to kiss on TV: ‘It was more daring’

No slurs on the tongue! This week, in an interview with the program “Casa Feliz”, from the Portuguese broadcaster SIC, Susana Vieira opened up about her love life. In addition to criticizing her ex-husbands, the actress chose the “best couples” she has ever kissed on stage.

“I will say everything, but without saying names. I’m afraid of being censored or sued. But I won’t say horrible things. I don’t speak names of husbands, but they were terrible, almost all of them. It was one thing…Five! I don’t know if it’s the Brazilian man, I don’t know if it was me”he said.

“I don’t know if they came after Susana Vieira thinking I had a full safe. I just know it was a lot of trouble I had. I wasn’t traumatized by anything. I send him away, but it takes time because it’s hard to get a man out of the house”, she added. Currently single, the veteran has been married to director Régis Cardoso, businessman Carson Gardeazabal, former police officer Marcelo Silva and actor Sandro Pedroso.

At 79 years old, Susana has about 60 years of career. In the interview, she claimed to have kissed a lot on television and told who were the actors she liked the most: “I’ve kissed a lot and my best partners were Tony Ramos and José Wilker. TV was more daring and today we do everything on eggshells”.

And she didn’t stop there, see?! In Portugal to present the monologue “A Any Shirley”, the actress assured that she is looking for a new love. “I want to find a Portuguese boyfriend”, revealed. Absolutely!

Last August, Susana Vieira made some curious revelations on the subject during “Se Joga”. When answering questions from the audience, the actress recalled when she had to play – and kiss – actors who had bad breath. The TV veteran explained what she did in those circumstances and what her reaction was.

“We have to ask the director to say that [o bafo] it’s too much. There were two actors in my life, unbearable.”started. “I gave some hints [sobre o mau hálito]but I couldn’t solve it, until I had to talk to the director”, mentioned the actress. Tense situation! Watch: