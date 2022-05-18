Suzuki Hayabusa 3rd generation coming soon to Brazil

The new Peregrine Falcon is coming! Present abroad since the beginning of 2021, the new generation of the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa already has a date to arrive in Brazil. According to J. Toledo, the company that represents Suzuki Motos in our country, it will be launched here in the third quarter of 2022. The machine has a more modern design, but without losing the essence of what Hayabusa is all about.

The engine remains a liquid-cooled 1,340 cm³ inline four-cylinder, which generates 190 hp at 9,700 rpm and a torque of 15.3 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm, while the chassis has been updated to become stronger and more safe, agile handling and precise control.

Suzuki Hayabusa: Yes, she has been improved!

The suspension has been improved and now features upside-down KYB forks at the front with 120mm of travel, and the internal structure of the KYB link-type single-link rear suspension has also been revised to maximize ride comfort and stability.

The Hayabusa 3rd Generation adopts Brembo Stylema front brake calipers, with 4 pistons, double disc, and at the rear, Nissin, with 1 piston and single disc, both with ABS. Battlax Hypersport S22 tires were developed by Bridgestone.

Other important features of the motorcycle are the electronic injection, the Length/Width/Height ratio of 2180 mm/ 735 mm/ 1165 mm. The machine weighs 264 kg and the fuel tank capacity is 20 liters. It will be available in black with gold, silver with red and white with blue.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is a motorcycle that arouses a lot of interest on Brazilian soil and has a legion of fans. Like other high-capacity machines, it has become an icon for motorcycling enthusiasts. Lucky for us that soon we will be able to see this real “cannon” updated circulating through our streets.