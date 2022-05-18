Sweden and Finland checkmate Putin as he joins NATO

Vladimir Putin has only received bad news since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine. And confirmation that Sweden and Finland are formally joining NATO is icing on the cake. The initiative puts a stop to the Russian’s geopolitical strategy since he took power, just over 20 years ago. He wanted to revive the glories of the communist Soviet Union and Russian tsarist imperialism. He got the opposite. The Nordic countries are abandoning a historic neutrality in Europe and will bolster the US-led Western military alliance.

With that, NATO troops will now be on Russia’s border. This contact already existed with the entry in recent years of the Baltic countries (Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania), but the accession of Finland, which has the most powerful artillery on the continent, doubled the exposure. It’s a fiasco for Putin. He had justified his neighbor’s occupation precisely to ward off NATO, but he had lured those forces into his backyard.















Anyone who watched the moving interview of retired colonel Mikhail Khodarenok on Russian state TV, dodging censorship and state propaganda, had the dimension of a house of cards that collapsed. The soldier, an unsuspecting patriot who even defends former Marxist ideologues, says frankly that the Russians are isolated and without prospects, facing a coalition of 42 countries. He points out that the Ukrainians are supplied with modern weaponry and financial support. Up to a million Ukrainian soldiers are determined to defend their territory, and that’s what decides wars. That is, the Russians can lose.

The former colonel only vocalizes what the intelligence of Western countries discloses daily about the disputes at the front. Russian troops repeat their mistakes and have failed to impose their supremacy. According to the British, Putin’s forces lost a third of their strength. In addition to giving up on a full-scale invasion, they were repulsed from the capital, Kiev, and the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. The Russians relied on their former allies in the Donbas region, but these allied with their compatriots against the invaders.

In addition to shrinking Russia on the geopolitical stage, Putin has undermined the country’s economy. For now, Russia still benefits from money from exports of gas and oil, commodities that have increased in value from the conflict itself. So far, the country receives more resources, despite exporting less. But Europe is turning off the gas pipeline taps permanently. In addition to disconnecting from the global financial system, Russia will be without technological innovation and, in the end, without the fuel sales that ensured the bonanza in recent decades.

It’s a nightmare scenario for Putin. His regime of oligarchs is mortally wounded, and he will only remain in power if he closes the regime even further, cultivating the past. For those who pride themselves on having the largest nuclear arsenal on the planet, this is a serious setback. He imagined himself a new Stalin, but he will look more and more like Kim Jong-un, the dictator of North Korea, the last communist dynasty on the planet.