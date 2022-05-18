Sweden and Finland submit applications for NATO membership | World

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Finland and Sweden have officially applied to join the alliance, a move spurred by security concerns after Russia’s war. in Ukraine.

Officials from the two Nordic countries attended a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday.

Turkey, one of the NATO members, is threatening to block the two countries from joining the organization.

Finnish Ambassador to NATO, Klaus Korhonen; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; and Sweden's ambassador to the alliance, Axel Wernhoff, pose during a ceremony to mark the application for membership of the Swedish and Finnish body

In the Finnish Parliament, a majority (95%) of deputies approved the attempt to join NATO. Now, everything is ready for the simultaneous delivery of membership applications from both countries at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels.

The announcement of the application for NATO membership was anticipated by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. They will go to Washington, United States, on Thursday (19), to meet with President Joe Biden.

Scoreboard shows the result of the vote that approved Finland's candidacy for NATO

While Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to shut up on Monday about possible retaliation for Finnish-Swedish membership, the main obstacle now appears to come from within the Alliance.

Turkey, whose ratification is imperative, like that of the other 30 NATO members, yesterday reaffirmed its hostility to the entry of Sweden and Finland, despite diplomatic discussions over the weekend.

The Turkish government will not give in, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He accuses Sweden of being “the nursery of terrorist organizations” and of having adopted sanctions against his country.

Analysts believe Turkey is seeking advantages in exchange for its authorization, such as lifting the US refusal to sell it F-35 fighter jets.

The Turkish government criticizes Sweden and Finland for not approving their extradition requests for people it accuses of being members of “terrorist organizations” such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or for having frozen arms exports to Turkey. .

Flags of NATO member countries hoisted outside Brussels headquarters

Candidates are optimistic

Despite these disputes, the Finnish president said he was optimistic about gaining Turkey’s support through what he described as constructive discussions.

“Sweden wants to work with Turkey in NATO, and this cooperation can be an element of our bilateral relationship,” said Andersson, from Sweden. She said her country “is committed to the fight against all forms of terrorism”.

As a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the candidacies of Finland and Sweden advanced this Tuesday. At the end of a two-day parliamentary session, the accession bill was passed by the Finnish Parliament by 188 votes in favour, eight against and no abstentions.

“It’s an exceptional result, I didn’t expect it to be so clear. The vote is clear, no more discussion,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said before signing his country’s candidacy form.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed Sweden’s application form this morning during a ceremony.

After a shift in favor of accession, Sweden and Finland consider it necessary to place themselves under the NATO umbrella, in the face of a Russia capable of militarily invading one of its neighbors.

With that, the two countries would turn the page on decades of neutrality and military non-alignment, in search of security guarantees from their Nordic neighbors and from the main NATO powers in recent weeks. Only Alliance members benefit from the famous Article 5 of mutual protection, not candidates.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would “intensify” its military cooperation with the two Nordic nations.

France said it would “stand by Finland and Sweden” in the event of aggression.

“Any state that intends to put European solidarity to the test, through a threat, or aggression, to its sovereignty by any means, must be sure that France will be on the side of Finland and Sweden,” the French Presidency wrote in a statement. press release.

In general, joining NATO takes several months. Sweden said it expected the process to take a year at most.