TCU forms majority to approve Eletrobras privatization | Economy

Until the last update of this text, the score was 7 votes to 1 for the approval of the sales model defended by the government – ​​only Minister Vital do Rêgo voted against it. The votes were signaled during the discussion of the process this Wednesday, but will still be formally collected until the end of the session.

Before the judgment on the merits, Vital do Rêgo asked the court to suspend the process until the technical area of ​​the court concludes the inspection of the company’s judicial debts, which could cause an undervaluation of the state-owned company. The ministers denied the suspension request by 7 to 1.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) – which assists in the operation – must comply with some of the court’s determinations and recommendations, but without prejudice to the continuity of the process.

This Wednesday’s judgment is the second and final stage of analysis at the TCU. At this stage, the court evaluates the sales model proposed by the Federal Government, including the price range of the shares to be offered on the stock exchange.

The first stage had already been approved in February. On the occasion, the ministers analyzed and approved the so-called “grant bonus” that, after privatization, Eletrobras must pay the Union for the renewal of the contracts of the company’s 22 hydroelectric plants.

The government chose to carry out the privatization in the form of a capitalization, that is, new Eletrobras shares will be offered on the stock exchange, in an offer that will not be monitored by the Federal Government. With this, the Union will no longer be the controlling shareholder of the company.

When the process is completed, the state-owned company will become a company without a defined controller. A similar model was adopted in the privatization of Embraer. No shareholder will have voting power greater than 10% of its shares. The objective is precisely to disperse the company’s capital, so as not to have any dominant group over its decisions.

TCU resumes analysis on the privatization of Eletrobras on Wednesday (18)

First big privatization

The approval of the TCU is the last pending step for the government to be able to privatize the electric power company this year. It will be the first large state-owned company to be sold by the Bolsonaro government. Congress had already given the go-ahead in June last year.

With the eventual approval by the TCU, some bureaucratic procedures will still be required at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Eletrobras share offering to be launched on the market.

The government’s initial idea was to make the offer of shares until May 13, but a request for a view (more time for analysis) from Minister Vital do Rêgo postponed the plans.

Officially, the government has not yet announced the date of privatization, but the expectation is that the operation will take place between June and until, at the most, mid-August.

TCU resumes this fourth trial that could make privatization viable this year

How the ministers voted

Aroldo Cedraz, rapporteur of the case – voted in favor of continuing with the privatization of the company, but ordered the government to review the calculation to define the minimum price per share to be offered to the market. Values ​​are confidential. It also made some recommendations, such as for the government to include in the new concession contracts of Eletrobras plants the provision of additives to remunerate the Union in a future sale of the energy power of the plants.

Vital do Rêgo, author of the visa application – voted against the continuation of the privatization of the company under the terms presented by the government. Rêgo says that the government underestimated the market value of Eletrobras, by not considering a future sale of power from the plants, among other factors; suggested that Eletrobras inflated the separate money to pay possible losses in legal proceedings, which reduced the company’s value and dividends paid to the Federal Government; stated that the privatization will result in an increase in the electricity bill, since the Eletrobras plants will start selling energy at market price, no longer below market value, as it is today.

Jorge Oliveira – accompanied Cedraz’s vote, with some adjustmentssuch as the maintenance of the clause that, in practice, makes it difficult for the government to renationalise Eletrobras in the future or for a private group to take control of the company in a hostile manner.

Walton Alencar Rodrigues – accompanied Oliveira’s vote. Did not read your vote in plenary.

Benjamin Zymler – voted to proceed with privatization, as suggested by ministers Cedraz and Oliveira, but for recommending that BNDES explain the assumptions used in pricing the value of future energy generated by Eletrobras’ plants. When he read his vote, he countered the alleged illegalities in the process cited by Rêgo.

Augusto Nardes – followed the vote of the other ministers who voted in favor of privatization. You didn’t read your vote in plenary.

Bruno Dantas – voted to follow Cedraz’s vote, with the adjustments proposed by Minister Jorge Oliveira. He stated that the process of valuation Eletrobras left the decision, but said that it is the market’s role to correct distortions in the price per share and that it is up to the TCU, in cases like this, to guarantee the isonomy of competitors.