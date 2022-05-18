TCU Minister Vital do Rêgo votes against Eletrobras privatization | Economy

Minister Vital do Rêgo, from the Federal Audit Court (TCU), voted this Wednesday (18) against proceeding with the privatization process of Eletrobras under the terms proposed by the government.

The vote was already expected. The rapporteur of the case, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, voted in favor of continuing with the privatization of the company in the session on the 20th, but the trial was interrupted by Rêgo’s request for a view (more time for analysis).

The trial resumed on Wednesday. The other ministers of the Court have not yet voted.

They will also have to deliberate on a request from Rêgo to interrupt the trial, while there is no decision on a lawsuit filed with the TCU to determine whether Eletrobras “inflated” the separate money to pay for eventual defeats in legal proceedings, which reduced the amount of the company and dividends paid to the Union.

TCU resumes judgment that may release Eletrobras privatization

By voting to stop the privatization process, Rêgo claimed to have found six alleged illegalities in this second phase of the trial..

“We identified at least 6 illegalities. They are direct affronts to laws. Not to mention non-compliance with infralegal regulations and the Federal Constitution itself, in addition to non-compliance with the TCU’s judgment and jurisprudence”, said Rêgo in his vote distributed to the plenary.

The alleged six illegalities cited by the minister are:

dividends owed by Eletronuclear to Eletrobras which, while not paid, will not allow ENBPar to take control of Eletronuclear. ENBPar is the state-owned company created to manage Eletronuclear and Itaipu Binacional, which will not be privatized together with Eletrobras. Furthermore, according to Rêgo, part of these dividends will be paid to private shareholders after the loss of control of Eletrobras, with a loss of R$ 743 million to the Federal Government;

undervaluation of Itaipu Binacional, with a direct impact on the minimum price per Eletrobras share to be offered to the market;

illegalities in the independent appraisal services contracted, with errors in the estimate of the long-term sales price of electricity, which affects the price of Eletrobras;

percentage of the “poison pill” clause conflicting with the equity interest equal to or less than 45% that the Federal Government will have at the end of the Eletrobras capitalization process. The “poison pill” mechanism aims to discourage or even prevent hostile takeovers of companies listed on the stock exchange. Eletrobras will have, after privatization, its capital pulverized, without a controlling shareholder;

lack of consultation with the bodies responsible for the National Nuclear Policy, in particular the recently created National Authority for National Security; and

difference of R$ 30.64 billion in the calculation of Eletrobras’ net debt.

In the first phase of the TCU trial, in February, Rêgo had already voted against privatization. At the time, he argued that Eletrobras was undervalued because the total power of the hydroelectric plants was not taken into account, that is, all the plants’ future power generation potential, in addition to other aspects. Rêgo, at the time, was outvoted.

In this Wednesday’s session, Rêgo again argued that the sale of Eletrobras will increase the electricity bill and that the process is a “dismantling of public assets for a lower value than it represents.”

“In view of all the reasons set out in the present case, it is not possible to proceed with the privatization before the identified illegalities are corrected. For this reason, I vote for the Court to adopt the draft judgment that I submit for approval, which contains the referrals that I have already mentioned throughout my exhibition”, concluded Rêgo.