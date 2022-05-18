Teacher sentenced for having child with minor student in Italy

ROME, MAY 17 (ANSA) – The Court of Appeal of Florence confirmed this Tuesday (17) the conviction in the first degree of a teacher from the city of Prato for having had a child with her 13-year-old student when she was giving private lessons in English.

The woman, now 34, was found guilty of sexual acts and sexual assault by inducing a minor and sentenced to six years, five months and 15 days in prison.















The teacher’s husband, who had been sentenced to one year and eight months for having attributed the paternity of the child despite knowing that, according to the hypotheses of the accusations, it was not his, was acquitted. The identities were not revealed.

The decisions were made after a single hearing held this morning before the court in Florence and at the end of a council meeting that lasted about an hour and a half. The sentences were read by Judge Anna Maria Sasso.

The couple watched the entire hearing and then left without leaving a statement. The defenders, lawyers Mattia Alfano and Massimo Nistri, who had asked for the acquittal of their clients, celebrated despite the Italian’s conviction.

“We are happy for the result of a father who did nothing but give his love to a newborn. We certainly expected something more for his wife, we are awaiting the reasons, convinced of the goodness of our reconstruction and we will appeal to the Supreme Court”, they said.

The investigation began in 2019 from a complaint by the boy’s parents who learned, after the son had vented to a coach, of the existence of the relationship between the son and the teacher.

The DNA test attributed to the teenager the paternity of the woman’s child, who, after the controversy and the investigation, was placed under house arrest. (ANSA)