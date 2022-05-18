Teacher who got pregnant by a 13-year-old student is sentenced to 6 years in prison | world and science



Decisions were taken after a single hearing held this morning before the court in Florence – Pixabay

The conviction in the first degree of a teacher from the city of Prato was confirmed this Tuesday, 17, for having had a child with her 13-year-old student. According to the Court of Appeal in Florence, Italy, the teacher became pregnant with the boy while giving private English lessons. Found guilty of sexual acts and sexual violence by inducing a minor, the woman, now 34, was sentenced to six years, five months and 15 days in prison. The teacher’s husband, who had been sentenced to one year and eight months for having attributed the paternity of the child despite knowing that, according to the hypotheses of the accusations, it was not his, was acquitted. The identities were not revealed. After a single hearing held on Tuesday morning, the decisions were taken before the Florence court and at the end of a council meeting that lasted about an hour and a half. The sentences were read by Judge Anna Maria Sasso. Both the teacher and her husband attended the hearing and listened to the sentences without leaving any statements. However, her defenders, lawyers Mattia Alfano and Massimo Nistri, who had asked for their clients’ acquittal, celebrated despite the teacher’s conviction.

“We are happy for the result of a father who did nothing but give his love to a newborn. We certainly expected something more for his wife, we are awaiting the reasons, convinced of the goodness of our reconstruction and we will appeal to the Supreme Court”, stated.