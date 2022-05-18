Terra (LUNA) Founder’s Plan to Resurrect Network Put to Vote – Money Times

the founder of earth network (MOON) and CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwonput your plan to resurrect the network in voting for ecosystem governance token holders, MOON.

The plan is to fork the current blockchain in Earth and distribute MOON to previous holders, following an order of distribution. Many of the tokens would be subject to long vesting periods.

“Fork” is a term used to designate the change in the structure of a blockchain. In this case, the change would be very significant, as it would be like starting a blockchain from scratch.

Do Kwon’s proposal aired around 8:30 am this Wednesday (18), Brasília time.

An hour later, the founder’s plan Earth had 23.6 million MOON in favor, while votes against the proposal totaled 11.3 million MOON. Voting needs 188 million MOON in favor to be approved.

Do Kwon said the proposal — which would transform the blockchain Earth original in “Classic Earth” — is supported by several projects, including Nexus Protocol, Stader Labs and Flipside Crypto.

“If the proposal is successful, an official snapshot of the Terra Classic network will be taken at block 7790000 (2022.05.27 03:59:51+08:00), and a new network will be born,” Kwon said on Twitter.

Terra (LUNA) is the “crypto version of a

pyramid scheme”, says billionaire investor

Part of the community opposes the “fork” of Terra

Although the vote is leaning in favor of the founder’s proposal Eartha significant portion of the Earth community appears to be against forking the blockchain.

Yesterday (17), an unofficial poll on the governance forum of Earth questioned whether the community was in favor of the “fork” of the network. About 90% of the 1,000+ votes in the online poll rejected the creation of a new blockchain.

Unofficial voting was open to anyone who has an account on the network’s forum, whether or not MOON.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and always be well informed with the news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.