Terra (Luna) legal team resigns after UST collapse

Despite having recently released a plan for land reclamation (Luna), the project continues to face internal problems, mainly with the departure of important components of the Terraforms team, including the departure of all members of the legal team, as a result of the wave started by collapse of the UST.

The Terraform Labs project’s in-house legal team resigned shortly after the collapse of the Terra USD (UST) stablecoin, which many believe was the main reason for a sudden drop in cryptocurrencies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the legal part of the company is being carried out by an outsourced board hired to handle the operations.

On LinkedIn, you can see that the profiles of Marc Goldichhead of Terraform’s judicial council, Lawrence Florio, head of the corporate board and Noah Axler, head of litigation and member of the regulatory board, show that the three stopped working at the company in May. All had less than a year working in the company.

A Terraform Labs spokesperson also spoke about the situation, stating that a group of people left the company during this most difficult time. However, he also states that many members in important positions continue to share the project’s mission and are dedicated to the community.

“The last week has been a challenging one for Terraform Labs and a small group of team members have resigned in recent days. The vast majority of members remain committed to carrying the project’s mission. Terra is more than the UST, with an incredibly passionate community and a clear vision of how to rebuild. Our focus now is on executing our plan to revive the Earth ecosystem,” said the spokesperson.

Delicate moment for Terraform Labs

The departure of Terraform Labs’ legal team comes at a time when the project needs all the help it needs to be able to attract as much trust as possible from old and new investors to have any chance of recovering part of what it was.

The plan announced by the team, which involves a fork of the network and a redistribution of the coins, even gained support from big names in the sector, such as Vitalik Buterin and the CEO of Binance, but with some caveats.

It’s worth noting that rather than just disappearing, Do Kwon, the creator of the project, and the Terraform Labs team, for now, seem to be trying to recoup the damage.