TerraUSD case generates crisis of confidence and shakes stablecoin Tether (USDT) – Cryptocurrencies

The collapse of the Terra (LUNA) and TerraUS (UST) cryptocurrencies is still reverberating across the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) seeing significant declines and struggling to maintain the $30K level.

The most significant impact on the market, however, is not exactly the drop in cryptocurrency prices at the beginning of the year. While the crisis has accelerated the trend, the worst consequence so far appears to be the crisis of confidence in stablecoins – more specifically towards the industry leader.

Data from the analysis house Glassnode points to an inverse relationship between the issuance of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), as well as that of Binance USD (BUSD). USDT tokens are going out of circulation through redemptions (exchange for cash), while more USDC and BUSD are being issued due to increased demand.

“USDT redemptions were around $7.5 billion, while USDC supply grew by $2.64 billion and BUSD by $1 billion. So, overall, we had an expansion of US$3.64 billion in supply and a reduction of US$7.5 billion, generating a net outflow of US$3.6 billion. [em stablecoins],” James Check, an analyst at Glassnote, said in an interview with CoinDesk.

DAI, another algorithmic stablecoin but with a different structure than UST, also saw a 24.4% reduction in supply in circulation, with $2.067 billion burned.

“What we are potentially seeing is a shift in preference for stablecoins in the market,” said Check.

The analyst suspects that a large trader or several traders took advantage of the wave of the “UST index loss” narrative to speculate on USDT parity with the dollar, hoping that the uncertainty surrounding the episode would impact the market’s dominant stablecoin. – something that in fact would have occurred, points out the expert.

“We saw the hurried sale of the 80K BTC [da Luna Foundation Guard] and a few days later, USDT pairs on some exchanges came under pressure, creating the perfect setting for sophisticated short trade,” said Check.

It is important to point out that despite this, USDT’s peg to the US dollar quickly recovered. A large and rapid volume of redemptions took place in a short period of time and the system continued to function.

“As stablecoins integrate with the underlying infrastructure in the market, concerns around an index loss event — particularly in USDT, the largest stablecoin — will have impacts across all industries,” Check wrote in a note published last week. “Without a doubt, this event will attract regulation more quickly and urgently.”

Despite the recent rally, USDC is still far from overtaking USDT in market cap, but traders seem to prefer USDC or BUSD – over USDT – amid a crisis of confidence in stablecoins.

