“That’s why I couldn’t”; Paulo Sousa breaks the silence on Diego Alves’ ‘cut’ in Flamengo

After an important victory in Libertadores, the coach did not stop talking about the matter, which had repercussions on the Mais Querido fans

THE Flamengo entered the field under a lot of pressure last Tuesday (18), especially after having embittered a draw against Ceará, conceding a goal in the dark and increasing the “crisis” behind the scenes. The team led by Paulo Sousa needed a victory to ease the situation and also guarantee classification in Libertadores.

inside the field, the dearest was not scaredbuilt the score in a calm way and ended the 90 minutes with 3 to 0, reaching 13 points and setting a spot in the round of 16 as the 1st place in group H. As a result of the tie against Sporting Cristal, in Peru, Talleres is also confirmed in the next phase.

After the final whistle, the portuguese coach answered some questions and was 100% sincere in explaining Diego Alves’ situationwhich was not even listed before the Catholic University: “Diego, in the game against Botafogo, did the warm-up and, the next day, he felt pain in the pubis a little scattered, that’s when the department made an resonance. We have to trust the graph, but we also have to listen to the player“started, completing:

“Every day one of my collaborators talks to all the players to get sensations, to know the level of pain, if they slept well or badly to adjust the type of work and actions. Yesterday (Monday) morning he continued to have pain. In the afternoon, he told the physical therapist that he was feeling better, that he felt capable of training. If you check what pubic pain is and the recovery time, you will see that it is not overnight. Or for a meeting he had with Bruno Spindel. To play, you have to be training. These are the processes. So it could not be related“said the Flamengo coach.

The last round of the group stage will be against Sporting Cristal, at Maracanã, being important to guarantee 3 more points as a result of taking the advantage of deciding at home during the playoffs. For the Brasileirão, the intention is to win a victory at any cost, precisely to not let the “top platoon” distance itself.