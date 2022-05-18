the 3 records that Abel Ferreira’s team is still trying to break in the Libertadores group stage

Palmeiras will face Emelec this Wednesday (18), at 19:00 (Brasília time), broadcast by ESPN at the Star+

This Wednesday (18), the palm trees receives the Emelecat 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 5th round of the group stage of CONMEBOL Libertadores. The match will have Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

In the confrontation at Allianz Parque, Verdão enters the field classified and must use a reserve team.

However, the team Abel Ferreira still trying to break three records in this group stage.

See below the brands that Alviverde can still look for:

1. If they win their two remaining games (Emelec and Deportivo Táchira, both at home), Palmeiras will reach the 18 points, with 100% of use. it just happened 3 times since the group stage started to have 6 matches: with Vasco (2001), Santos (2007) and Boca Juniors (2015). Verdão, therefore, could only be the 4th team to join this select “club”.

two. The best group stage campaign of all time is that of Boca Juniors in 2005. On that occasion, the team xeneize did 18 points, with balance +17. In the current edition, Palmeiras already has a balance +18. In other words: if Abel Ferreira’s squad wins its two remaining games, it will invariably surpass Boca 2015 and have the best campaign in history.

3. The best attack in the history of the group stage was that of River Plate in 2020, with 21 balls in the net. In the current Libertadores, however, Palmeiras has already scored 20 tries. In other words: if Palestra scores twice more in the two remaining games, they will become the top scorer in a group stage at all times.

It is also worth remembering that Palmeiras has in its squad the current top scorer of Libertadores and also the vice in the question.

The greatest scorer of the competition is the striker Rafael Navarrowith 7 goals, while the midfielder Raphael Veiga appears in 2nd position, with 6 goals.

After the game against Emelec, this Wednesday, Verdão says goodbye to the group stage next week.

Next Tuesday (24), at 21:30 (Brasília time), Alviverde receives Deportivo Táchira, for the 6th round.

Rafael Navarro celebrates after scoring for Palmeiras over Petrolero Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Conmebol

Already classified, the club then begins to think about the round of 16, which begins at the end of June.