The 5 most anticipated MCU movies of the year

One of the great cinematic phenomena of recent years has been the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU in its original English initials), in which all of its superhero films intersect. In fact, with the recent launch of its streaming television service, Disney Plus, this universe has extended to the big screen as well, becoming a total universe from a multimedia point of view.

This means that Marvel manages a veritable audiovisual empire, which moves millions and includes most of the big names in Hollywood today. This year 2022 we have entered the fourth phase of the MCU, after the death of some of the main founding superheroes, such as Iron Man or the original Captain America. Expectations are then huge for the next steps in Marvel’s MCU. So let’s talk about what’s coming, the 5 most awaited movies of the year from Marvel.

Scarlet Witch

This was one of those inevitable titles. Scarlet Witch is the next Marvel superhero to have the right to a movie in her own name. After the resounding success of the WandaVision series and her participation as a villain in the new Doctor Strange movie, Scarlett Witch has become one of the most popular and cherished characters in the MCU. Marvel has just announced that Elizabeth Olsen will have a film in her own name and the only thing we can say is that the decision is only too late.

She-Hulk

It’s not really a movie, but a 9-episode series that will be Disney Plus’s big bet this summer. She-Hulk is a female version of the Hulk, Marvel’s adorable green monster, who will be played by Tatiana Maslany. The Hulk himself, played by Mark Ruffalo, is reportedly also part of the cast. The expectation is great to know how the approach to this very particular heroine of the MCU will be.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor, the popular god of thunder from Norse mythology that Marvel embraced, is back with the big MCU movie for 2022. After Doctor Strange, this is the most anticipated movie in the MCU. Especially since director Taika Waititi breathed new life into Thor when he picked up the franchise in the previous sequel. This Thor: Love and Thunder has Chris Hemsworth, naturally, in the lead role, but it also has another attraction: the return of Natalie Portman.

Ms Marvel

The other series that will be part of this year’s Marvel schedule is Ms. Marvel. She’s something of a secondary hero who, like Moon Knight, will be the target of a big MCU gamble with a series in her own name. It will consist of 6 episodes and will feature actress Man Vellani in the role of Ms. Marvel. But one of the great attractions of the series is that it will serve as a gateway to the movie The Marvels, which will premiere in 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Finally, we couldn’t finish this list without Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the movie that introduced this superhero in 2018. After the death of actor Chawick Boseman, there is a lot of curiosity in the air to see how Marvel will continue this story. Per the news, King T’Challa’s role will not be recast. Therefore, everything indicates that Lupita Nyong’o will be the main protagonist of this sequel.