The colonel who circumvented censorship in Russia and criticized war

Military analyst and retired colonel Mikhail Khodaryonok, 68, stole the show this week by dodging Russian state TV censorship and criticizing the invasion of Ukraine live.

“The situation, frankly speaking, will get worse for us,” the former soldier said in an interview on the “60 Minutes” talk show, hosted by Olga Skabeyeva, one of the country’s most pro-government journalists.

The retired colonel further stated that Russia needs to “see reality” and that the country’s main shortcoming is its “total geopolitical isolation”.

“Practically the whole world is against us and we need to get out of this situation,” Khodaryonok said.

The statements come amid a wave of arrests of critics of the conflict. About 32 people have already been prosecuted or arrested for demonstrating against the war, according to a survey for Radio Free Europeo by the Russian group ‘Agora’, which provides legal assistance to victims of human rights violations.

The OVD-Info, a collective that monitors repression in the country, mentions more than forty prisoners.

Who is Khodaryonok?

Born in Tallinn, then the capital of Soviet Estonia, and a graduate of the Higher School of Military Engineering in Minsk, now the capital of Belarus, Mikhail Mikhailovich Khodaryonok started in the Soviet Air Defense Forces in 1971.

Between 1977 and 1980, he commanded the department of combat control of the radio-technical troops. He later became commander of the anti-air missile division and then a senior officer in the Soviet Air Defense Forces.

From 1992, he was the main operational director of the Russian Armed Forces until he was retired, in the 2000s, with the post of colonel.

He is a soldier full of decorations. He received the medal for impeccable service, classes 1, 2 and 3, and the medal of the Order of Merit of the Fatherland, presented to him in 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

renowned military analyst

The justification for the award was “merits in the development of national journalism, high professionalism and many years of fruitful work”.

That’s because, after going to the reserve, Khodaryonok started to work as a military journalist, writing for Russian publications such as the Military Industrial Mail and the magazine Aerospace Defense.

He currently works as a military observer for the publication Gazeta.Ru and the radio station Vesti FM. He owns a painting called “A Hora do Militarista” on the show “Das Três aos Cinco”.

This is not the first time that Khodaryonok has criticized the Putin government’s role in the Ukraine war.

Three weeks before the start of the conflict, the colonel published an article to explain that the country’s armed forces would not be able to defeat the Ukrainians in a few hours – contrary to what several Russian politicians said.

He further noted that Russia’s military would be unable to handle the supply of supplies and weapons by Western allies to Ukraine, as well as carry out high-precision strikes to overthrow the neighboring country’s government.

He concluded by stating that “Russian experts must forget their hateful fantasies.”