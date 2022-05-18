NewsWorld

The Honduran woman accused of leading one of the main trafficking gangs in the Americas

Herlinda Bobadilla

Herlinda Bobadilla was arrested this weekend in Honduras

It seems like a domino effect: once the first one is overthrown, many of the possible actors in the drug trafficking plot in Honduras begin to fall one after the other.

First was Juan Antonio Hernández, who, in 2020, was found guilty of drug and weapons trafficking.

This Sunday (15/5), images of the prison of Herlinda Bobadilla, known as La Chinda, were released. The US government had offered a $5 million (R$25 million) reward in exchange for information leading to her capture.

