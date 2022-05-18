The Honduran woman accused of leading one of the main trafficking gangs in the Americas

May 17, 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Herlinda Bobadilla was arrested this weekend in Honduras

It seems like a domino effect: once the first one is overthrown, many of the possible actors in the drug trafficking plot in Honduras begin to fall one after the other.

First was Juan Antonio Hernández, who, in 2020, was found guilty of drug and weapons trafficking.

This Sunday (15/5), images of the prison of Herlinda Bobadilla, known as La Chinda, were released. The US government had offered a $5 million (R$25 million) reward in exchange for information leading to her capture.

She is considered the leader of the Montes Bobadilla clan, accused of controlling the Honduran Caribbean region. Through its links with drug cartels in Colombia and Mexico, the group is said to have been able to ship thousands of kilos of cocaine to the United States.

During the operation, one of his sons, Tito Montes, died. Another, Juan Carlos, would have managed to escape and continues as wanted by the authorities.

Herlinda, 61, was handcuffed and transferred in a police helicopter from the Colón region, where she was captured, to the capital Tegucigalpa. Her image raised several questions about her identity.

“The truth is that the presence of women within drug trafficking organizations is much more common than it seems, what happens is that they are not so visible due to the machismo that is exercised in the drug world,” said Deborah Bonello, editor for Latin America from Vice World News to BBC Mundo (BBC Spanish service).

Who is “La Chinda” and how did she manage to become the leader of one of Central America’s top drug cartels?

Credit, Honduran National Police photo caption, Herlinda Bobadilla became the leader of Clan Montes Bobadilla, one of the main drug traffickers in Central America.

Colombian roots

The Montes Bobadilla clan has its origins in Colombia, with links to the famous but now defunct Cali Cartel.

Pedro García Montes, a Honduran man in charge of payments and other businesses, worked for the cartel. In carrying out this work, he began to create drug loading, unloading and transport zones in the Caribbean area of ​​his country.

Over time, the business grew. In 2004, García Montes was assassinated in Cartagena and control of these operations in Honduras was taken over by one of his relatives, Alex Adán Montes Bobadilla.

So, to help him strengthen his position within the clan, Alex Adán decided to bring in a trusted relative: Herlinda Bobadilla.

La Chinda was born in October 1961 in the city of Macuelizo, about 290 kilometers from Tegucigalpa, but lived with her family in the Colón region, in the north of the country, where the clan’s operations were concentrated.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Noé Montes Bobadilla was captured in 2017 and extradited to the US in 2019

According to Honduran authorities, Herlinda married Alejandro Montes Alvarenga and the two had six children. Three of them – Alejandro (better known as Tito), José Carlos and Noé – became fully involved in working for the criminal group.

She would have actively collaborated in various internal clan operations in the Colón region.

Honduran authorities point out that Herlinda Bobadilla owns dozens of houses in the municipality of Limón, the clan’s area of ​​influence.

The journalistic portal Insight Crime states that this Honduran region is strategic for the transport of drugs from South American cartels, especially from Colombia. From Honduras it goes to Guatemala, where it is collected by Mexican cartels, who finally place the product on the North American market.

In 2014, there was a change of command following the death of Alex Adán in prison. Noé Montes Bobadilla, Herlinda’s third son, took over as chief but was captured in 2017 and extradited to the US two years later.

This is the moment, according to US authorities, when she, along with her sons Tito and José Carlos, assumes leadership of the clan. Herlinda increases transport operations, according to Honduran government documents, and develops the planting of coca leaves to produce her own shipments.

“His leadership roles in the Montes Bobadilla drug trafficking organization have grown significantly since the 2017 arrest and extradition to the United States of Herlinda’s third child, Noé Montes Bobadilla,” the State Department statement said in May this year. A $5 million bounty related to each of the three clan leaders was offered.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Herlinda Bobadilla was captured in the department of Colón, center of operations for Clan Montes Bobadilla

expansion and pursuit

Although it was after Noah’s capture and subsequent extradition that Herlinda Bobadilla (aka Erlinda Montes Bobadilla) was promoted to leadership, the US government had long been behind her.

In 2015, a US court in the State of Virginia charged her and her children with transporting cocaine and other drug-related crimes.

This is where a direct pursuit of the clan begins. In 2017, Noé was captured, but a process of forfeiture of ownership began in the properties of Herlinda Bobadilla in Honduras.

About 40 properties, mainly located in the province of Colón, were then confiscated by the Honduran government.

But the final step was taken on May 2, with the offer of US$ 5 million for each of the family members, including Herlinda.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Since 2014, about 31 people have been extradited to the US from Honduras on drug trafficking charges.

The siege closed this weekend when, in a major operation, Honduran special forces arrived where Herlinda was with her two sons, Tito and José Carlos.

According to the authorities’ report, Tito died amid clashes with special forces, while José Carlos managed to escape.

The authorities then proceeded to capture his mother, who was handcuffed and sent to the capital Tegucigalpa, where she would face charges ranging from drug trafficking to corruption and money laundering.

But, above all, she will be waiting to be extradited to the United States, the country where her son Noah is, who is serving a 39-year prison sentence.

Since 2014, Honduras has extradited at least 31 of its citizens, from members of the Montes Bobadilla clan to former National Police director Juan Carlos Bonilla, who was sent to the US last week on charges of accepting bribes to allow the transport of drugs. within the country.